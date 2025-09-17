CJF and Toronto Star Launch New Black Journalism Fellowship

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is announcing a new Black Journalism Fellowship, in partnership with the Toronto Star.

The CJF–Toronto Star Black Journalism Fellowship is the latest expansion of the CJF's Black Journalism Fellowship Program, launched in 2021 to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders.

Amarachi Amadike is the inaugural recipient of the CJF-Toronto Star Black Journalism Fellowship. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

The fellowship will provide an early-career Black journalist — with one to five years of experience — the opportunity to spend six months working with some of Canada's top editors and reporters in the Star newsroom in Toronto. The fellow will receive mentoring and training, a full-time stipend and the opportunity to produce content for publication by the Toronto Star.

The inaugural CJF–Toronto Star Black Journalism Fellow is Amarachi Amadike, an Alberta-born journalist who joins this year's cohort of CJF Black Journalism Fellows following roles at Beach Metro News and the National Post.

During his fellowship, Amadike will work with the Star's news desk, covering local news. "It is my hope that this fellowship will provide me with the platform and resources needed to continue advocating for the communities I serve, especially those often marginalized in mainstream media," he says.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amarachi to the Star through this new fellowship," said Nicole MacIntyre, editor-in-chief of the Toronto Star. "This position reflects our commitment to fostering the careers of young journalists, particularly those from communities historically underrepresented in Canadian newsrooms. That commitment strengthens our newsroom and ultimately improves our journalism. Amarachi will work across teams covering a wide range of stories in areas including breaking news, urban affairs and social issues, and bring his passion for telling impactful journalism rooted in community to the Star audience."

"We're excited to be expanding our Black Journalism Fellowship Program with the Toronto Star," says Natalie Turvey, CJF president and executive director. "Diverse voices are vital to ensuring Canadian journalism truly serves all Canadians. The Star brings exceptional expertise and a strong track record of mentoring emerging talent. We look forward to collaborating with the exceptional journalists and editors at the Star as we continue building opportunities for the next generation of Black journalists."

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, with more than 6 million readers weekly in print and online (thestar.com). Founded in 1892, the Toronto Star is the winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards, the most prestigious newspaper prize in Canada. It is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. It has also been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

