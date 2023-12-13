CJF and The Globe and Mail launch new Black Business Journalism Fellowship

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is delighted to announce a new Black Journalism Fellowship, in partnership with The Globe and Mail. The CJF-Globe and Mail Black Business Journalism Fellowship is the latest expansion to the CJF's Black Journalism Fellowship Program, launched in 2021 to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders. This new fellowship is supported by Canada Life.

The fellowship will provide a unique opportunity for an early-career Black journalist—with one-to-five years' experience— to spend six months working with Canada's top business editors and reporters at the Globe's newsroom in Toronto. While hosted, the fellow will receive: mentoring and training; a full-time stipend; and the opportunity to produce content for publication by The Globe and Mail and the Report on Business.

"At the CJF, we take pride in our commitment to fostering talent and diversifying the voices and viewpoints within Canadian media," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "A multitude of perspectives is important to business reporting to ensure a thorough comprehension of economic issues, fuel innovation, and mirror the diversity that enriches our society. We are excited to collaborate with the exceptional business journalists and editors at The Globe and Mail, further expanding the opportunities available to early-career journalists."

"This new fellowship position will further our goal of more inclusive and expanded business coverage," adds Angela Pacienza, Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "Working alongside our Report on Business journalists, this fellow will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of topics vital to Canadians, including personal finance, small business, future of work and the economy."

The fellow will write or produce work during their fellowship opportunity that will be considered for publication. This latest fellowship award joins the existing CJF Black Journalism Fellowships at CBC/Radio-Canada, CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB), which have helped foster the careers of Black journalists since 2021.

"At the most crucial moments in history, diverse journalists consistently press for truth. Despite treacherous terrain, minority journalists remain tenacious in their pursuit of the facts and the stories that may otherwise go untold. It's not just minority communities that benefit – it's our very identity as Canadians – one built on the promise of free press that promotes open access to information," said David Simmonds, Senior-Vice President, Global Chief Communications and Sustainability, Canada Life. "Canada Life is proud to support the spaces, places, and programs that build the capacity of these voices and the willingness of those who push for truth and transparency."

All 2024 fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The application deadline for this and other fellowships is Jan. 26, 2024. View fellowship details and the online application.

