CJF and CP Name Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award Winner

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Spencer Colby, an Ottawa-based photojournalist and videographer, is the recipient of the 2023 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award , presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press (CP).

"I have always been impressed with Spencer, not only as a fine photojournalist but also as a fine person," says Fred Chartrand, retired CP national photographer and a member of the jury. "He always has a strong grasp and a quick read of the many situations he faces on assignments in Ottawa and beyond. Spencer will bring a fresh look and be a great asset to the Canadian Press."

The coveted annual award was established in memory of the late, prize-winning CP photographer Tom Hanson to allow an early-career photojournalist to work at CP's Toronto head office for a six-week internship. The experience will allow Colby to sharpen his skills, receive mentorship from experienced photojournalists and provide the opportunity for national exposure.

"As an early career photojournalist, I've had the amazing and fortunate opportunity to develop a series of hands-on skills in visual and video imagery, as well as the privilege to work as a photojournalist and photo editor," says Colby. "This award will allow me to further hone my storytelling skills at the CP. It's a tremendous opportunity."

View Colby's portfolio , which was selected among submissions from students and early-career photojournalists from across the country.

Colby will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

Selection Committee

Catherine Hanson , spouse of the late Tom Hanson ;

, spouse of the late ; Heide Kaspar-Glorieux , mother of Tom Hanson ;

, mother of ; Megan Leach , director, planning and packaging, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, director, planning and packaging, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Joe O'Connal , assistant editor, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, assistant editor, CP News Photos and Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Graeme Roy , curator, Visual Content, The Canadian Press;

, curator, Visual Content, The Canadian Press; Frank Gunn , national photographer, The Canadian Press;

, national photographer, The Canadian Press; Fred Chartrand ;

; Tony Caldwell , photographer, Ottawa Sun ;

, photographer, ; Hannah Yoon , photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner;

, photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; Marta Iwanek , photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

, photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and Scott White , editor of The Conversation Canada and an honorary governor of The Canadian Journalism Foundation.

This award is generously supported by Sony .

About the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation and The Canadian Press teamed up in 2009 to launch a new photojournalism award in memory of Tom Hanson, an award-winning photographer who travelled around the world and across the country, shooting some of the most iconic news and sports images of his time. The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award offers a six-week paid internship at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto for a photojournalist in the early stages of his or her career.

