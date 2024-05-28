CIZZLE BRANDS LTD. PARTNERS WITH ALL-STAR ATHLETES NATHAN MACKINNON, ANDREW WIGGINS AND ADRIANA LEON TO LAUNCH CWENCH HYDRATION, THE NEXT GENERATION SPORTS HYDRATION DRINK

Formulated by legendary strength coach and nutrition guru, Andy O'Brien, CWENCH is the first of many products that elevate health & wellness planned by Cizzle Brands.

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Cizzle Brands Ltd., the company elevating the game in health & wellness, today announced the launch of its first product, CWENCH Hydration. CWENCH is a next-generation hydration product developed by legendary strength coach Andy O'Brien.

Made with all-natural ingredients and featuring seven performing electrolytes, CWENCH contains no sugar and has less than 10 calories per serving. CWENCH is currently available in four flavours: Blue Raspberry, Berry Crush, Rainbow Swirl and Cherry Lime.

"CWENCH Hydration is the result of extensive collaboration amongst world-class athletes, elite trainers and our Cizzle Brands team," said John Celenza, Cizzle Brands' Founder and CEO. "When we approached Andy to develop CWENCH, we gave him an open canvas to create something that not only truly aids in hydrating your body for better performance, but is also something we feel good giving to our families."

Prior to founding Cizzle Brands, Celenza was a co-founder of BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and sold a majority stake in the company in 2019 for an effective $80 million valuation.

O'Brien, a strength coach to elite athletes for 25 years, trialled the CWENCH Hydration formula with many of his A-list clients to develop a final product that offers clean, performing hydration.

"I've been a strength coach for 25 years and I've seen the impact that proper hydration has on the performance of my athletes," said Andy O'Brien. "With CWENCH, we've built on the latest science in hydration to develop a product that meets the needs of the world's most elite athletes, with the highest quality ingredients and no compromises. It's also a perfect product for people simply looking for the right drink to support a healthy, active life."

NHL All-Star and Colorado Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon is a client of O'Brien's who helped test CWENCH.

"Sports nutrition has always been a key component of my preparation as an athlete," said Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche Forward and NHL All-Star. "I'm selective about what I put into my body and am always searching for the best products with the highest quality ingredients. I'm excited to join my long-time trainer, Andy O'Brien, and the rest of the CWENCH team as a founding member."

Golden State Warrior and NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins is also part of the CWENCH team.

"I've worked alongside the CWENCH management team since my rookie season in the NBA," said Wiggins. "I haven't met many people with as much hustle and integrity as this team. When I was approached to be part of this new venture, I immediately said yes. With CWENCH, they've created the best hydration product I've had. It's become an integral part of my off-season training."

MacKinnon and Wiggins are also joined on the CWENCH team by Adriana Leon, forward for the Canadian Women's National Soccer Team and Olympic Gold Medallist.

"I am thrilled to join Team CWENCH alongside elite athletes like Nathan and Andrew," said Leon. "I was familiar with the CWENCH management team's work at their previous company and admired their commitment to support womens' athletics. When I found out they came back together to start something bigger and better, I jumped at the opportunity. CWENCH will be with me every step of the way as we take on the world's best at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this summer."

CWENCH is currently available for purchase online at cwenchhydration.com and will be available across Canada, including in national retailers such as SportChek, Source for Sports and Sports Excellence in the coming weeks. For more information and to purchase CWENCH visit cwenchhydration.com and follow along on social @CwenchHydration on Instagram , X and TikTok .

About Cizzle Brands Ltd.

Cizzle Brands Ltd. is elevating the game in health & wellness. Its first product, CWENCH Hydration, which is now available across Canada, is the result of extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across various elite sports. CWENCH delivers clean, performing hydration, tailored to empower peak performance in both competitive sports and those living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle. For more information visit https://www.cwenchhydration.com

