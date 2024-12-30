CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION TO COMMENCE TRADING ON CBOE CANADA ON DECEMBER 30, 2024

Cizzle Brands' first product to market is CWENCH Hydration ("CWENCH"). CWENCH is a better-for-you sports hydration drink, which is the result of an extensive collaboration amongst world-class athletes, elite trainers, including legendary strength coach Andy O'Brien, and the Cizzle Brands team. CWENCH is endorsed by athletes, including Colorado Avalanche and NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon, Montreal Canadien Cole Caufield, NBA All-star Andrew Wiggins, Canadian Olympic soccer player, Adriana Leon, as well as emerging hockey stars, Gavin McKenna, Chloe Primerano and Jade Iginla. CWENCH has no sugar, only 10 calories and 6+ performing electrolytes to ensure optimal hydration.

"We are delighted to announce the start of trading of our common shares on the Cboe Canada," said John Celenza, Chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands Corporation. "Our mission has always been to elevate the game in health and wellness, at a time when the world is demanding better, healthier choices for the foods that fill our cupboards. We see this through the grassroots support for CWENCH we're receiving from both athletes and families alike. It tells us our products are hitting the mark. With many exciting new products in the pipeline, there is plenty more of that to come."

CWENCH is currently available in over 1,000 retail locations across North America, including Sport Chek, Source for Sports, Canadian Tire and LifeTime Fitness. For more information about Cizzle Brands, visit cizzlebrands.com and follow along on socials @CizzleBrands on Instagram, and X. For more information about CWENCH, visit cwenchhydration.com and follow along on social @CwenchHydration on Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health & wellness. Its first product, CWENCH Hydration, which is now available across Canada, is the result of extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across various elite sports. CWENCH delivers clean, performing hydration, tailored to empower peak performance in both competitive sports and those living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle. For more information visit cizzlebrands.com and cwenchhydration.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: the listing of the Company's common shares on the Cboe Canada; the timing of the commencement of trading of the common shares; and new products of the Company. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

SOURCE Cizzle Brands Corporation

For further information please contact: Cizzle Brands Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-844-588-2088