CivicAction welcomes new Board members

Andrew Graham , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Borrowell

, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Borrowell Jennifer Quinn , Chief Operating Officer, Nieuport Aviation

Chief Operating Officer, Nieuport Aviation Ronald (Ron) Alepian , Chief Communications Officer and Senior Vice-President of Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group

, Chief Communications Officer and Senior Vice-President of Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group Tsering Yangki, Head of Real Estate Finance and, Development, Dream Unlimited Corp., Dream Impact Trust & Dream Office REIT

"CivicAction plays a crucial role in our region, convening leaders from diverse backgrounds to tackle important challenges," said Graham. "I personally benefited from CivicAction when, as a new Torontonian, it provided the support I needed to launch a social venture, Toronto Homecoming. I'm thrilled to be joining the board at this important time for the organization and the region."

"CivicAction, through its leadership programs and convenor role, is developing a community of diverse voices who are driving positive change," said Jennifer. "I am delighted to join the Board and look forward to bringing my perspective in support of the mission to build better, more inclusive cities."

"As Toronto grows, so do the challenges we face. We need to build an inclusive and sustainable future, where we all have the opportunity to share in the benefits of living in one of the world's most diverse and prosperous regions." said Alepian.

"This country and city have given me so much," said Tsering on the impact she hopes to make. "I hope through CivicAction to engage and empower our future leaders to shape together an inclusive and vibrant city that all residents today, and our future generations, can thrive in."

About CivicAction:

CivicAction is a network of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by enabling leaders to take an active role in shaping their future. As a non-partisan and multi-sector organization, CivicAction creates the space for civil society to convene, collaborate, and co-create bold and impactful change.

