CivicAction welcomes new Board members

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - CivicAction today welcomed five new board members committed to supporting the non-profit's mission to build better, more inclusive cities across the GTHA.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the new board members of CivicAction and the CivicAction Leadership Foundation. said CivicAction Board Chair, Rob MacIsaac. Their diverse perspectives and expertise will be invaluable in tackling the pressing challenges our community faces. We look forward to their unique contributions as we work together to find innovative solutions and create a thriving city region for all.

"CivicAction is going from strength to strength with the addition of such prominent civic leaders to our board" remarked Tim Hockey, Chair of the CivicAction Leadership Foundation.

The new members of the board include:

Bilal Khan , Managing Director, Founder & General Partner, MSix Ventures

Managing Director, Founder & General Partner, MSix Ventures Clayton Shirt , Plains Cree/Anishinaabe, Originally from Treaty 6 territory, Wolf Clan

, Plains Cree/Anishinaabe, Originally from Treaty 6 territory, Laura Adams , Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading (MSCL), CEO of Wealth Management Canada (MSWC)

, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading (MSCL), CEO of Wealth Management Canada (MSWC) Pamela Zabarylo , Partner, Tax at KPMG Canada

, Partner, Tax at KPMG Canada Vernita Tsang , General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Fengate Asset Management

"The Toronto region is facing a series of unprecedented challenges which fundamentally threaten the prosperity of our cities. These challenges are complex and multifaceted and will require bold ideas and impactful change from a cross section of society," said Bilal Khan. "I am excited to support the incredible convening power of CivicAction to help build the most inclusive and ambitious version of our collective future."

"I look forward to being part of this Board and serving my community with an indigenous view the best way I can." Remarked Clay Shirt.

"I look forward to working with and developing Toronto's emerging civic leaders to address our city's key challenges." remarked Laura Adams.

From Pamela Zabarylo, "I'm looking forward to my time with CivicAction to help build the collective leadership capacity of our region. I am passionate about helping people learn and guiding them through their careers. As an indigenous woman, I'm really excited to be part of this organization to inspire, educate the leaders of tomorrow and build inclusive leadership."

"I am delighted to join the CivicAction Leadership Foundation Board and am looking forward to diving into the work." said Vernita Tsang.

Read more on the CivicAction and CivicAction Leadership Foundation boards

About CivicAction:

CivicAction is a network of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by enabling leaders to take an active role in shaping their future. As a non-partisan and multi-sector organization, CivicAction creates the space for civil society to convene, collaborate, and co-create bold and impactful change.

