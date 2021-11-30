CivicAction launches Transform Leadership campaign to catalyze an inclusive economy across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

"At CivicAction, we understand that there is nothing more important to our future than empowering those who will one day lead our region. That is what this campaign is all about," said Leslie Woo, CEO of CivicAction. Our region is among the most diverse in the world and yet equity-deserving communities face growing systemic barriers to success – especially Indigenous, Black, and racialized peoples."

Inclusive leadership is not only the right thing to do; diversity of thought, talent, and lived experiences at the decision-making table has a direct return on investment for organizations.

According to a report by the Centre for International Governance Innovation, a one per cent increase in workforce diversity can yield an average revenue growth of 2.4 per cent. And still, leadership across the GTHA is lacking diversity.

Quick Facts:

At least 85 per cent of all job positions are filled through networking and relationships, yet Black Canadians are 30 per cent less likely to be in the candidate pool.

Only 39 per cent of members on Boards of Directors across all sectors in Toronto are women.

are women. Currently 52 per cent of Toronto's population identifies as non-white, yet Black and racialized people only represent 15 per cent of Boards across Toronto .

population identifies as non-white, yet Black and racialized people only represent 15 per cent of Boards across . Today 62 per cent of Boards of Directors and senior management teams have less than 20 per cent of racialized and Black leaders.

"At CivicAction," Woo continued, "we are focused on diversifying voices and ensuring that positions of power and influence include a range of perspectives; ones that are representative of the diverse lived experiences of the people who call the GTHA home. We call on everyone to join us in this crucial effort."

CivicAction's campaign to change the face of leadership begins November 30th and will run until December 31st.

About CivicAction:

CivicAction is a network of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by enabling community members to take an active role in shaping their future. As a non-partisan and sector neutral organization, the organization creates a neutral space for community members to convene, collaborate, and co-create bold and impactful change

Associated Links:

DiverseCity Fellows – An award-winning leadership experience for diverse rising leaders in the GTHA who are looking to amplify their leadership skills, grow their network, explore social issues, and discover how to make a positive change in their communities.

CivicMatch - Brings together C-suite-level established leaders with Indigenous, Black, and racialized rising leaders in small group conversations with a focus on accelerating leadership opportunities.

Emerging Leaders Network - Connects, develops, and activates diverse, rising leaders from across the GTHA.

