CivicAction launches new initiative to increase Black, Indigenous and racialized representation at leadership tables across Canada

Racialized individuals represent 28.4% of the population in key Canadian cities but only hold 10.4% of board positions.

CivicAction , a nonprofit that tackles GTHA urban challenges through civic engagement, is addressing this diversity deficit with a new program — BoardShift — that prepares and matches racialized talent with nonprofit, charitable, and public board opportunities.

"There is nothing more important to the future of our cities than those who will lead them. However, not all leadership journeys look the same — especially for those who belong to equity-deserving communities," shares Leslie Woo, CEO, CivicAction. "The data tells us that our leadership tables exclude racialized voices and their much-needed perspectives and lived experiences. We're addressing this issue and expanding and investing in our country's leadership pipelines with the introduction of BoardShift."

BoardShift supports the unique needs of Indigenous, Black, and racialized rising leaders seeking board roles through a tailor-made governance curriculum, access to open board positions from participating organizations, and a diverse and wide network.

Lana Majid, Director, Maple and Board Member, Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, recalls confronting barriers when she first navigated the governance landscape. "Having the passion to create meaningful change alone isn't enough to secure a board opportunity. There is so much to understand from the culture and structure of a board to finance and fundraising fundamentals. BoardShift equips diverse rising leaders with the knowledge and resources to pursue board opportunities and positively impact their communities," shares Majid.

The program also provides tools and resources to support boards in welcoming, amplifying, and empowering equity-deserving voices. Organizations are required to commit to the BoardShift Inclusivity Charter and prioritize inclusive governance best practices. United Way Greater Toronto is one of the first organizations to join BoardShift.

"United Way Greater Toronto is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive society, and that starts with our leadership. By thoughtfully and intentionally creating an inclusive board, we are creating a deeper connection with our communities for stronger, better solutions to ensure that we are reaching everyone, regardless of their postal code, circumstances or background. UWGT is looking forward to working with BoardShift, which we know will strengthen our board, and ultimately, continue to connect us to our ever-changing GTA," says Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto.

BoardShift currently has 15 participating organizations including the City of Toronto, United Way Greater Toronto and SoulPepper Theatre, and 38 candidates across nine sectors.

"Too many people feel far away from leadership tables or don't know how to access them," adds Woo. "We hope organizations will join us and commit to investing in our country by championing inclusive leadership."

To learn more about BoardShift, please visit: leadership.civicaction.ca/boardshift.

CivicAction thanks Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About CivicAction:

CivicAction is a network of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by enabling leaders to take an active role in shaping their future. As a non-partisan and multi-sector organization, CivicAction creates the space for civil society to convene, collaborate, and co-create bold and impactful change.

