CivicAction holds quadrennial Summit - Changemakers Needed

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today CivicAction is gathering 400+ leaders from the corporate, civic, charitable , and community sectors from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) for their Summit: "Changemakers Needed", in downtown Toronto.

As CivicAction has done every four years for the last two decades, this Summit is an assembly of established and rising leaders from civil society. Over one day, leaders will rally for actions that will deliver a better city and a more inclusive, affordable, and prosperous region. Attending will be some of the most influential changemakers in Canada's fastest-growing urban centre, the GTHA, a region that contributes close to 20% of our national GDP.

In the lead up to today CivicAction hosted a series of dialogues with over 200 civic leaders pressing the question of how to speed commitment to action on three crises threatening our region: a) the Prosperity Gap b) the Affordability Gap and c) the Trust Gap. Delegates today will hear from diverse voices - grassroots to C-Suite leaders - and then workshop ways to scale existing solutions and build better collaborative models to accelerate progress.

"While many efforts are already underway across our region to address problems concerning unaffordability, declining prosperity, and lost trust, effective solutions to these challenges require a broad cross-sectoral approach. The Summit aims to precipitate a more coordinated approach to tackling these pressing issues by bringing people together who might not normally sit at the same tables." remarked CivicAction Board Chair Rob MacIsaac, CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences.

As Leslie Woo, CEO of CivicAction added, "There needs to be a greater sense of urgency, and our goal today is to accelerate the collaboration and coordination needed to unlock the potential of so many fragmented solutions."

CivicAction is leveraging its network of leaders across sectors, across industries, across perspective – established and emerging – all of whom will arrive willing to step up because of their love of Toronto and the surrounding region.

For more information about CivicAction and how you can join us in unlocking solutions to the crises threatening our region, please visit https://summit.civicaction.ca/

About CivicAction: CivicAction is an influential, apolitical player that is uniquely able to mobilize the private, public, and social sectors across all levels of government and industry to make progress on what matters most. CivicAction is a curator and convener of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. CivicAction empowers established and rising leaders to take a more active role in shaping the future of our region.

