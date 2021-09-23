CivicAction appoints Rob MacIsaac as Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, CivicAction is pleased to announce that Rob MacIsaac, President & CEO, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), has been appointed Chair of CivicAction's Board of Directors.

"I am honoured to be part of the CivicAction team and look forward to working with Board colleagues, staff, volunteers, and partners as we continue to engage leaders and create more inclusive and healthier communities across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area," said MacIsaac.

MacIsaac has spent his career focused on improving the health and well-being of people across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). In his current role, he leads the development of a new strategic plan, focused on both operational excellence and enhancing HHS's role and relationships with the communities it serves.

MacIsaac has extensive experience in community building across many sectors in the Toronto urban region. In his prior roles as Mayor of the City of Burlington, Founding Chair of Metrolinx, and President and CEO of Mohawk College, MacIsaac has led transformative change and continues to build a growing legacy of impact.

Rob will succeed Zabeen Hirji, Strategic Advisor, Private and Public Sector, who retired from the Board after four years as Chair within a decade as a board director.

"As a proud citizen of our region, I am grateful for the deeply meaningful opportunity I've had," said Hirji. "I continue to be inspired by CivicAction's mission to be a catalyst for positive change and turn cross- sectoral collaboration into action to build better, more inclusive cities."

Nan DasGupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG, has been appointed as CivicAction Vice-Chair.

"It is a privilege and joy to be involved in CivicAction's magic over the years, with its unique formula developing, engaging, and catalyzing leaders. I am honoured to continue this inspiring work," said DasGupta.

Nan brings years of experience to this new role and will help to lead the organization's work to prepare, connect, and empower the leaders of tomorrow.

About CivicAction:

CivicAction is a network of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by enabling community members to take an active role in shaping their future. As a non-partisan and sector neutral organization, the organization creates a neutral space for community members to convene, collaborate, and co-create bold and impactful change

