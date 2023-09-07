CivicAction Announces 2023 DiverseCity Fellows

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - CivicAction's DiverseCity Fellows is one of North America's leading programs for potential civic-minded leaders. With over 300 graduates, this year-long leadership program enables Fellows to build key civic leadership competencies, accelerate their networks and drive change in their communities.

CivicAction is delighted to announce its newest cohort of DiverseCity Fellows, from diverse communities and backgrounds to actively strengthen their journey to even greater leadership.

Meet the 2023 DiverseCity Fellows! (CNW Group/CivicAction Leadership Foundation)

The DiverseCity Fellows Program, now in its thirteenth year, has made a significant impact on civic leadership across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. This year's cohort represents an exceptional group of talented individuals, each with a unique perspective and a strong commitment to driving positive change in their communities.

"We are excited to welcome this year's 29 inspired DiverseCity Fellows," said Leslie Woo, CEO of CivicAction. "The future of our cities relies on strengthening the capacity of today's rising leaders. Our mission to build better, more inclusive cities is anchored in the belief that great leaders build great cities."

The DiverseCity Fellows Program provides Fellows with a comprehensive year-long leadership experience that includes mentorship, leadership development, exploration of major urban challenges and solutions and expansion of their cross-sectoral connections. Participants will gain personalized leadership development plans, access self-assessment tools, learn from experienced city builders, and forge lasting connections with established civic leaders.

The 2023 cohort includes Fellows from across community, non-profit, private, and public sectors, who are poised to make a lasting impact in their respective fields and communities.

CivicAction is committed to boosting civic engagement and building better, more inclusive cities and the DiverseCity Fellows program is a vital step towards achieving this goal.

For more information about CivicAction and the DiverseCity Fellows Program, please visit https://leadership.civicaction.ca/currentandpastfellows/ .

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About CivicAction : CivicAction is a convener of a network of leaders and organizations working together to build better, more inclusive cities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by enabling community members to take an active role in shaping their future. As an apolitical and sector neutral organization, the organization creates spaces for community members to convene, collaborate, and co-create bold and impactful change.

SOURCE CivicAction Leadership Foundation

For further information: Media Contact: Hamna Awan, Senior Manager Communications and Marketing