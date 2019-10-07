City Wide Towing and ULS Maintenance & Landscaping Announce Merger

Transaction creates Western Canada's largest diversified municipal external services company

CALGARY, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - City Wide Towing & Recovery Service Ltd. ("City Wide" or the "Company") and ULS Maintenance & Landscaping Inc. ("ULS"), today announced the combination of the two companies creating one of the largest municipal service companies in Canada. City Wide provides vehicle recovery and towing services to cities, municipalities and commercial clients across Alberta. Founded in 1989, ULS provides snow & ice management, garbage collection, landscape maintenance and other related services to municipal and commercial clients across Western Canada. Signal Hill Equity Partners provided growth capital to facilitate the transaction.

The combined company is a market leader in exterior services with approximately 500 employees and five operational hubs in Alberta and Saskatchewan, from which it services over 30 towns, cities and municipalities across Western Canada. City Wide & ULS will continue to deliver services through long-term contracts in key municipalities across the country. The management team of ULS will continue with the company and oversee the operations of the business. Steve Wheatcroft, CEO and Founder of ULS, will serve as Vice Chairman of the combined organization.

"The management teams of City Wide and ULS have done a tremendous job building leading firms in their respective sectors," said James Johnson, Managing Partner of Signal Hill. "Their combination will create a unique platform for us to provide multiple services to our municipal clients and continue our growth into a national organization."

"This is a tremendous opportunity to grow our business with municipalities across Canada and diversify our service offerings. We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with such a respected group of professionals who have developed an outstanding reputation in the vehicle recovery services space," stated Steve Wheatcroft.

"We are excited to have Steve and his team join City Wide and are looking forward to working with them. By partnering with Western Canada's largest landscape maintenance and snow removal company, we are executing on our strategy of building a diversified national municipal & commercial services provider," said Eytan Broder, Chief Executive Officer of City Wide Towing.

About ULS

Since 1989 ULS has been providing year-round services in the area of landscape design, construction, maintenance, and snow & ice management to municipal and commercial clients in Alberta and Saskatchewan. ULS provides premiere customer service through a committed effort to create, beautify, and maintain safe landscapes, while building close relationships with their clients, team members, and extended partners in the communities they serve.

About City Wide

Founded in 1963, City Wide has been the leading provider of recovery services in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and across Southern Alberta. The Company offers towing & recovery, equipment transportation, boosting, lockouts, fuel delivery, tire changes and other specialty services in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Airdrie, Strathmore and Okotoks. Operating the largest towing and recovery fleet in Western Canada, City Wide provides its services to a variety of auto clubs, insurance companies, equipment rental companies, auto dealerships and municipalities.

SOURCE City Wide Towing & Recovery Service Ltd.

For further information: on City Wide or ULS, please visit www.citywidetowing.com or www.ulslandscaping.com or contact: Eytan Broder, Tel: 403-287-4447, ebroder@citywidetowing.com; Steve Wheatcroft, Tel: 403-235-5353 Ext 102, swheatcroft@ulslandscaping.com; For further information on this transaction or Signal Hill, please contact: James Johnson, Tel: 416-847-1170, jjohnson@signalhillequity.com; Imran Siddiqui, Tel: 416-847-1172, isiddiqui@signalhillequity.com