City-Wide Restorative Health in Autism Community Program Using Invented-In Saskatchewan Plasmalogen Precursors Launches at the Dr. Goodenowe Community

MOOSE JAW, SK, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- World renowned neuroscientist, inventor, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, is bringing his advanced restorative health technology to his hometown of Moose Jaw. Dr. Goodenowe is Launching a bold multimillion dollar, multi-year initiative called the Moose Jaw Vitality Project. The project will offer free community programs for challenging health conditions from autism to Alzheimer's with the objective of making Moose Jaw the healthiest city in North America.

The first program to be offered is the Restorative Health in Autism Community Program. All eligible children and young adults with autism in Moose Jaw from age 2 to 30 are invited to enroll. Families will be provided with advanced education in autism, targeted brain nutritive supplements, monitoring, and support - all completely free of charge.

A core component of restoring brain health in autism is resolving inflammation and restoring myelination. Plasmalogens are natural lipid molecules made by the brain. Plasmalogen precursors are natural nutritive ingredients found mostly in human breast milk. Dr. Goodenowe was the first scientist to invent, patent, manufacture, and clinically validate plasmalogen precursors. Today, over 2500 doctors and practitioners around the world use Dr. Goodenowe's plasmalogens in the routine care of their patients. Over a thousand parents of autistic children have experienced improvements in their child's mental health and well-being with plasmalogen precursors. It is now time to come together as a community with science, compassion, and love to show the world how to restore function and quality of life in children and adults with autism that will last a lifetime.

Plasmalogens are critical building blocks essential for normal brain development in children, especially the protective wrapping on the brain's wires (called axons). This protective wrapping is called myelin (or white matter). Numerous rare childhood diseases in children either directly (such as Rhizomelic Chondrodysplasia Punctata (RCDP)) or indirectly (such as leukodystrophies and mitochondrial defect diseases) disrupt normal brain myelin development resulting in symptoms often indistinguishable from autism. In addition, there are numerous other ways that normal brain development can be disrupted (prematurity, head injury, infections, and exposure to toxins) resulting in autism or autism-like symptoms. The community of Moose Jaw is invited to a special two-day event filled with fun, food, and groundbreaking information on Autism and Restorative Neurology.

The two-day event kicks off with an Open House of the Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Center (1350 Lakeview Road) on July 30th, the grand opening of the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Center (Town and Country Mall) on July 31 and culminating with a special evening event (5PM at Connor Park) on July 31st where you will get to meet doctors, parents of children recovering from autism and more severe childhood neurodegenerative disorders, and individuals who have traveled from around the world to come to the Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Center in Moose Jaw to heal from ALS, MS, dementia, and other neurological disorders.

Day 1: Open House at the Restorative Health Center

Date: July 30, 2024

Time: 12:00-5:00 PM

Location: Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Center, 1350 Lakeview Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 7T2, Canada

Price: Free admission for all interested families

The Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Center is a one-of-a-kind facility dedicated to restoring health in demyelinating and neurodegenerative health conditions such as ALS, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, and Dementia. Stop by and learn about Dr. Goodenowe's ground-breaking technologies and how he is changing neuro-degeneration to neuro-restoration and why people from all around the world are coming to Moose Jaw to restore their health.

Join us for a day of celebration and community spirit! The festival will feature delicious food and drinks for families, exciting games, fun activities, giveaways, and prizes.

Day 2 (12PM-4PM): Grand Opening of The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Center

Date: July 31, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Town and Country Mall, 1235 Main St N Moose Jaw SK S6h 6M4

Price: Free for All Autistic Residents of Moose Jaw, Aged 2-30

The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Center is dedicated to working in and with the community of Moose Jaw to restore health and vitality to all residents as part of Dr. Goodenowe's Moose Jaw Vitality Project (MVP). The Restorative Health in Autism program is the Center's inaugural program. Open and free to participate for all children and young adults from age 2 to 30, the Program aims to use science, education, compassion, and love to restore health and function in children, adults, and families struggling with the challenges of autism. Drop in at the Center, meet the team, get some information and sign up!

Day 2 (5PM – 8PM): Lecture & Information Night at Connor Park Pavilion

Date: July 31, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Connor Park Pavilion

Price: Free Admission

We will be officially kicking off the Moose Jaw Restorative Health in Autism Program with an incredible evening featuring a lineup of doctors, parents, and patients with personal knowledge and experience using Dr. Goodenowe's Plasmalogens and Restorative Health Protocols. There will be informational sessions and resources available for families with autism. Sign up for the program and get all your questions answered. Come visit us for specific information and start participating in this one-of-a-kind community health program.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative event that combines family fun with cutting edge research. How to Join:

In Person: Connor Park Pavilion: Laurel Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S0H 0N0

Connor Park Pavilion: Laurel Rd, S0H 0N0 Virtually: Participate online and be a part of this momentous occasion from anywhere in the world - Click here to Sign up for Virtual Zoom Access

Participate online and be a part of this momentous occasion from anywhere in the world - Click here to Sign up for Virtual Zoom Access Watch Mission Statement from Dr. Goodenowe Here!

Come one, come all! Let's celebrate, learn, and support our community together.

SOURCE Dr. Goodenowe Research

For more information, please contact: Macee Rusu, (306) 631-6912, [email protected], https://restorativehealth.drgoodenowe.com; Press Contact: Keren Kang, Consulting Marketing Director, [email protected], neomarkgroup.com