City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Further into Canada with Second Location in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the announcement of its second location in Canada. The new office will serve commercial properties from Mississauga and Brampton to the west of Young Street and from the Ontario Lake to Vaughn.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Toronto West and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Enrique Suarez will open this City Wide Facility Solutions office at 510 Eglinton Avenue West, Unit 2 in Toronto.

"As I was contemplating my next professional move, I began looking at how I could get into the B2B realm and City Wide ended up checking all my boxes," said Suarez. "City Wide's mission and values align with how I would like to lead a team and run a business. I'm looking forward to making a difference in the lives of our employees and clients."

Suarez joins City Wide Facility Solutions with more than 20 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry. He's been involved in sales, business development, marketing and operations of international corporations in Mexico and in the U.S. From a leadership perspective, Suarez has implemented strong training programs enabling employees to improve and build upon both professional and personal growth. Born and raised in Mexico City, Suarez graduated in Business from Universidad Iberoamericana with honors, studied in Spain where he earned an MBA and completed different post graduate courses in Harvard Business School and in IPADE Business School.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions Toronto West and the services it manages, please visit torontowest.gocitywide.com or call (416) 488-8090.

