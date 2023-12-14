City Wide Continues Canadian Expansion with Third Ontario Location

Local Entrepreneurs Bring Premier Facility Solutions to Region of Peel

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its expansion into Canada with the opening of its third location in Ontario, bringing its total Canadian footprint to four franchise locations. The new office serves commercial properties throughout Mississauga, Brampton, Bolton, Caledon, and Oakville.

Local building owners and property management companies in the Peel Region now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Kapil Raj Kumar, Rohit Chandhok, and Sonia Chandhok opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at #202, 2345 Stanfield Road, Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3.

"My entrepreneurial background gave me a deep understanding of operational processes, as well as extensive experience owning and planning a business," said Rohit Chandhok. "City Wide Facility Solutions has a rich history of executing a successful business model. We think there is a tremendous opportunity to provide local businesses a one-stop solution for their building maintenance needs, while also having a positive impact on our local community."

Prior to opening his City Wide location, Kumar spent 29 years in leadership roles across diverse fields including distribution and channelization, corporate financing for small and mid-sized corporations, residential mortgage lending, retail lending, industrial financing, warehouse financing, and rental discounting.

Rohit brings over 20 years of experience in the field of entrepreneurship. His expertise predominantly lies in Sales and Marketing, which he has honed through his extensive career. Notably, Rohit played a pivotal role in the success and growth of his textile manufacturing business in India, which included serving international clients.

Sonia also brings additional entrepreneurial experience, having successfully operated her own business in the beauty and wellness industry. In addition to her entrepreneurial acumen, Sonia holds a master's degree in international business management.

City Wide Facility Solutions made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities, including janitorial, disinfecting, and handyman services along with parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Peel Region and the services it offers, please visit peel.gocitywide.com/ or call (437) 388 3880.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

