City of Toronto to host Small Business Forum to support local businesses, entrepreneurs and start-ups

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto will host a Small Business Forum on Monday, October 30 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This free, full-day, in-person event supports Toronto small businesses by providing them with access to information, connections and resources to build and grow their enterprises.

The Forum will focus on the theme "Future-Proofing Businesses through Innovation & Sustainability" and will feature leading entrepreneurs as keynote speakers, panel discussions on trends facing small businesses, concurrent programming sessions and a trade show area. The Forum will also provide information about government resources and links to small business experts, product providers and other tools and services to assist small business.

Highlights of Toronto's 2023 Small Business Forum include:

Main stage programming, featuring: Panel discussions on "Building smarter, innovative and sustainable businesses", "The Power of Partnerships" and "Embracing Digital Disruption" Keynote speaker Eva Lau , Managing Director & Co-Founder, Two Small Fish Ventures Guest speaker Sarah Wilcox Founder Genuine Tea

featuring: Panels: Experts from various sectors including government, innovation, music, fashion and technology will discuss trends impacting small businesses including climate change, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

Experts from various sectors including government, innovation, music, fashion and technology will discuss trends impacting small businesses including climate change, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. Nobellum Innovathon Pitch: In partnership with the University of Toronto , Nobellum, a social and technology enterprise, will help launch 100 Black-owned start-ups by 2025. Six finalists will pitch their start-up at the Forum, with four – including a winner chosen by the audience – being awarded a total of $10,000 .

In partnership with the , Nobellum, a social and technology enterprise, will help launch 100 Black-owned start-ups by 2025. Six finalists will pitch their start-up at the Forum, with four – including a winner chosen by the audience – being awarded a total of . Small group speed mentoring: Small business participants will move quickly from table to table, asking questions and getting answers from leading industry experts and entrepreneurs.

Small business participants will move quickly from table to table, asking questions and getting answers from leading industry experts and entrepreneurs. Indigenous Market: Indigenous artisans and small business owners, supported by the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, will showcase their goods.

Indigenous artisans and small business owners, supported by the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, will showcase their goods. Trade show: Participants will be able to meet, mingle and discuss business partnership opportunities with representatives from dozens of small business service providers (e.g. web designers, marketing agencies, legal and financial services firms) in the Forum's Trade Show area.

Event registration is available on the Eventbrite website: www.eventbrite.ca/e/small-business-forum-2023-tickets-591715656457?aff=newsrelease.

More information about the Small Business Forum (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Bremner Blvd.), supported by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, is available on the City's website: www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/small-business-forum/. Desjardins Business is the official finance industry sponsor of the event.

The City and its partners offer free, year-round learning opportunities for entrepreneurs, small business operators and staff. The City's business webinars will improve participants' business knowledge and skills. More information is available on the City's Business Webinar webpage: www.toronto.ca/businesswebinars.

More information about the City's wider small business supports is available on the City's Business Support webpage: www.toronto.ca/BusinessSupport.

