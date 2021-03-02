City of Toronto Furthers Commitment to Scarborough Restaurants through FIND DINING Partnership with University of Toronto Scarborough and Centennial College

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto has partnered with The Department of Management at the University of Toronto Scarborough, specifically The BRIDGE, and the School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts at Centennial College, to create FIND DINING, a program that celebrates independent restaurants in Scarborough, and the diversity of the community through its rich culinary offerings.

This student-supported initiative, championed by Scarborough City Councillor, Jennifer McKelvie (Ward 25 Scarborough - Rouge Park), aims to share the stories of Scarborough food, promote the diversity of local cuisine and assist restaurants in their economic recovery.

Together, the City of Toronto, U of T Scarborough and Centennial College will engage with Scarborough restaurants to strengthen the local food community through the creation of a centralized website celebrating the food scene, the facilitation of restaurant support workshops and the launch of promotional campaigns to drive business.

Restaurant support workshops will address topics, including: COVID-19-related tax information, social media tips for establishing an online presence, and the CaféTO program.

FIND DINING will tell the stories of local restaurants and the food they serve, exciting residents about exploring their local community and trying the diverse cuisines available in their own neighbourhood.

Restaurants interested in participating in FIND DINING Scarborough can go to https://finddining.ca to learn more about the project and register.

Quotes:

"Our School is committed to supporting the Scarborough restaurant community through the challenges faced in the current environment and beyond, while enhancing the understanding of entrepreneurship for our students contributing to this project. By participating in this meaningful initiative, we will elevate the connection our students have with the Scarborough food community and look forward to highlighting the business operators that make this one of the most vibrant, diverse food cities in Canada."

Damian Goulbourne, Dean

School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts, Centennial College

"Everyone has felt the impacts of COVID-19. FIND DINING provides post-secondary students with real world learning experiences and shows Scarborough restaurants that the community is here to support them through challenging times. Every small restaurant owner has a story about how their food came to be. By sharing those stories, FIND DINING will help energize the Scarborough food scene and get customers excited about exploring their local food community."

Councillor Jennifer McKelvie

Ward 25, Scarborough-Rouge Park

"Such collaborative initiatives enable U of T Scarborough to drive the facilitation of partnerships. Through campus-led innovations such as this, we can embed scholarly expertise into the local business community, thus enabling mutually beneficial outcomes. There's not only a plethora of diverse food, but also diverse priorities of small restaurant owners in the community, and now more than ever, placed-based and solutions-based outcomes will go a long way in assisting them as they navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic."

Andrew I. Arifuzzaman

Chief Administrative Officer, University of Toronto Scarborough

About the City of Toronto

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses.

About University of Toronto Scarborough

The University of Toronto Scarborough is a place of energy, enthusiasm and passion. Our commitment to inclusive excellence attracts the brightest learners, scholars and employees from around the globe. Our success has been made possible by the opportunity given to us by our Indigenous hosts to operate on their territory, and we cherish our continuing partnerships with these communities.

About Centennial College

Centennial College is Ontario's first public college, established in 1966, serving much of the Greater Toronto Area through five campuses. It has a record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Centennial offers more than 300 diploma, certificate and degree programs on a full- and part-time basis in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care and transportation. The college enrolls more than 26,000 full-time students and 19,000 part-time learners annually.

SOURCE University of Toronto - Scarborough

For further information: Media Contact: The Office of Councillor Jennifer McKelvie: John Sinclair, Chief of Staff, [email protected]; University of Toronto Scarborough: Sischa Maharaj, Assistant Director External Relations and Communications, [email protected]; Centennial College: Mark Toljagic, Senior Communications Officer, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]