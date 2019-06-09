City of Toronto encourages everyone to plan ahead for Monday's NBA Finals Game 5

TORONTO, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Monday evening in downtown Toronto and some road closures will be in place as early as 7 a.m. tomorrow. The City of Toronto encourages the public, who would normally drive into the downtown core on Monday, to plan their trip ahead. Please consider riding public transit, cycling, walking, taxi or ride hailing.

City staff are working with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), Toronto Police Service, TTC and other partners to coordinate crowd management plans for the game.

Permitted closures that will be in effect:

Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street) from 7 a.m. on Monday , June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday , June 11.

, June 10 until , June 11. York Street (between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West) and Bremner Boulevard (between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street ) beginning as early as 9 a.m. on Monday , June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday , June 11.

) beginning as early as , June 10 until , June 11. Bremner Boulevard from Lower Simcoe Street to Rees Street will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Monday , June 10 until 2 a.m. on Tuesday , June 11.

The TTC will have additional service tomorrow night to get people to and from the downtown core. There will be five additional trains and 25 buses available both before and after the game. As always, the TTC's Blue Night Network will continue to run all night.

Toronto Police will be present to support MLSE for public safety purposes and additional closures or restrictions may be in effect as required. Once again, MLSE will place large viewing screens throughout the closure area and will increase their security presence.

The Toronto Raptors will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the seven-game series this Monday at 9 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto. The Raptors have won three of four games in the series and a large crowd is anticipated to watch Monday's game.

On behalf of all Torontonians, the City of Toronto continues to wish the Raptors well in their playoff run. LET'S GO RAPTORS!

Quote

"Toronto, and the entire country, is rooting for our Raptors. I'm encouraging all residents who are attending NBA Finals festivities to use the TTC and to keep cheering on our team responsibly. I've been assured that Police, TTC, City staff and MLSE have plans in place that will keep the public safe and allow everyone to share in the fun."

- Mayor John Tory

