City of Toronto completes major construction projects this summer and continues important work to renew aging infrastructure

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - This construction season, the City of Toronto has worked to accelerate as many important construction projects as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews completed a number of major projects this summer, some on accelerated schedules due to lower traffic volumes, and will begin more work this fall to continue to renew and improve aging water and transportation infrastructure across the city.

Some of the major projects that were completed this summer on-time or ahead of schedule include:

Richmond Street West from York Street to Bathurst Street, replaced a 146-year-old watermain – completed nearly nine weeks ahead of schedule

Jarvis Street from Queen Street East to Front Street East, replaced a watermain that has sections that were 143 years old and 161 years old, road resurfacing and laneway reconstruction – completed four weeks ahead of schedule

Martin Grove Road from Finch Avenue West to Albion Road, road resurfacing, sidewalk and curb construction

Willowdale Avenue from Empress Avenue to Finch Avenue West, road reconstruction

Crescent Town Pedestrian Bridge rehabilitation over Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue

Intersection improvements and road resurfacing at Steeles Avenue East at Birchmount Road and at Don Mills Road, new traffic signals and road resurfacing mostly complete except for minor works.

So far, the City has completed road resurfacing work on more than 170 local roads. The remainder of the 323 local roads planned for resurfacing work is on-track to be completed this fall. The City is also on-track to complete sewer upgrades on more than 100 streets to protect basements from flooding.

Over the next few weeks, the City is beginning more major construction projects to renew and improve aging infrastructure:

King Street West , Queen Street West , Roncesvalles Avenue and the Queensway, intersection reconfiguration, TTC streetcar track replacement, watermain replacement and road improvements including streetscaping, September 2020 to August 2022

Church Street from Gloucester Street to Park Road, road resurfacing and TTC track removal, from September 2020 to December 2020

Gerrard Street West from Elizabeth Street to Yonge Street, road resurfacing from September to December 2020

Dundas Street West and Howard Park Avenue, full intersection closure for intersection improvements, road and sidewalk construction and TTC track replacement, late September to late October 2020

Dundas Street West and College Street intersection, TTC streetcar track allowance reconstruction, road reconstruction and resurfacing, curb realignment and intersection improvements, early-October to late-November 2020

Scott Street Pumping Station improvement work, September 2020 to January 2021

Continuing construction on the final phase of the Strategic Rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets, expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

During construction, the public are advised to plan their travel in advance, consider alternate routes, be aware that street parking may be impacted, obey signage around work zones and be patient while traveling in and around work zones throughout the city.

Individuals are encouraged to use the City's web-based map, http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions, to help plan travel and avoid road closures.

Information about the City's planned capital construction work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/inview.

Quotes:

"Despite the challenges we continue to face with COVID-19, I am proud of the work completed this summer on a number of the City's major planned construction projects – some of which were accelerated as we had a rare opportunity to complete work in the city during a period when not many people were travelling on our roads. Thank you to our City staff and contractors for getting this work done and continuing to deliver important infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. While there are now more people going out and about as the City continues in its rebuild and recovery phase, I ask for your continued patience on our roads while we continue our work to renew our vital infrastructure."

- Mayor John Tory



"The City's work to renew our aging infrastructure is critically important to ensure it remains in a state of good repair now and in the future. During a normal construction season, the City had a loaded plate of projects planned for 2020 and I'm delighted of the progress made to date on the City's construction portfolio. The construction season represents an investment in local infrastructure and with it a dividend for stronger neighbourhoods, home owners and renters and road users. While no one likes to have construction on their street, I thank everyone for their patience so far and encourage all residents to continue to plan their travel in advance as we enter into the fall."

- Councillor James Pasternak, York Centre (Ward 6), Chair of the Infrastructure & Environment Committee

