City of Toronto announces lineup for Cavalcade of Lights and heralds in the holiday season with arrival of the Nathan Phillips Square Christmas tree

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the City of Toronto officially started the festive holiday season by welcoming its traditional Christmas tree to Nathan Phillips Square in preparation for the 57th annual Cavalcade of Lights presented by Desjardins Group. The celebration will kick off on Saturday, November 25 and will run until Sunday, January 7, 2024.

This year's 16.75-metre (55 foot) majestic white spruce tree was grown in Baldwin, Ontario. Installation will take approximately eight hours and be followed by three days of settling before decorating begins with more than 500 ornaments to dazzle throughout the holidays. After the holiday season, the tree will be recycled into mulch for tree planting in the spring.

From 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 – the opening night for Cavalcade of Lights – residents and visitors are invited to participate in a line-up of free special programming including skating presentations, art installations, food vendors and live performances. The ceremonial countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree, sponsored by Toronto Hydro, will take place at Nathan Phillips Square at 6:30 p.m.

Inspired by Christmas, winter solstice, lantern and light festivals from around the world, Cavalcade of Lights is a free event that transforms Toronto City Hall and its surroundings into a downtown winter wonderland.

Nathan Phillips Square will be set aglow with 300,000 energy-efficient twinkling lights, interactive displays and festive décor illuminating Toronto's iconic public skating rink.

On November 25, entertainment, family-friendly activities and performers representing more than 15 communities and cultures will include:

Team Trinity ice-skating showcase featuring two-time Canadian Champion and Olympian, Madeline Schizas . Ice rink programming is sponsored by Desjardins Group.

. Ice rink programming is sponsored by Desjardins Group. Banda do Senhor Santo Cristo of Toronto performing holiday favourites and traditional Portuguese songs.

performing holiday favourites and traditional Portuguese songs. R&B, soul and jazz musical performances by Zaki Ibrahim .

. Lanterns of Peace and Love hand crafted by artisans from Zigong , China will be on display, presented in partnership with Woodside Square Shopping Centre.

Woodside Folk dances combined with western street dance by T .S.D. Crew from Taiwan along with Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Light will connect Asian traditions and North American Indigenous cultures, presented in partnership with Lunarfest GTA .

Lunarfest GTA Polish folk band, Polky with their joyful vocal harmonies and unusual instruments.

A stunning choreographed fire show by the Hoop You trio.

The City is thankful for the generous support of presenting sponsor Desjardins Group and sponsors 95 Developments Construction Company, Ferrero Rocher, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, Christmas tree lighting sponsor Toronto Hydro and hotel sponsor Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, as well as media partners CHUM 104.5, CP24, Toronto Star and Virgin Radio.

Complete event details are available on the City's website: Toronto.ca/Cavalcade.

High-resolution photos and b-roll of 2022 Cavalcade of Lights presented by Desjardins Group are available on the City's Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cityoftoronto/albums/72157702898719731.

