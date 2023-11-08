City of Saskatoon Faces Controversy Following Termination of Long-Serving 2SLGBTQIA+ Employee and Union President

What: Press conference attended by Lori Johb, Saskatchewan Federation of Labour President; Andrew Matheson, Saskatchewan Pride Network President; and Jackie Morley, 2SLGBTQIA+ and labour leader

Where: United Steelworkers, 325 Fairmont Drive, Saskatoon

When: November 9, 2023, 11:00 a.m.

SASKATOON, TREATY 6, SK, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, and the Saskatchewan Pride Network are holding a press conference to call for the reinstatement of a wrongfully fired city employee, 2SLGBTQIA+ advocate, and union leader.

The City of Saskatoon is under the spotlight as it is facing criticism over the unjust termination of Jackie Morley, a dedicated city employee with 21 years of service and the President of the Saskatoon Civic Middle Management Association, IFPTE Local 222 for 7 years.

The termination occurred without due process on the eve of the union's collective agreement expiring on December 31, 2023.

"Considering the City's extensive experience in labour relations, and its daily interactions with a large multi-unionized workforce, it is disappointing to see a union president dismissed without affording her the due process she deserved," emphasized Lori Johb, President of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour.

Jackie Morley, a proud member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, has been a tireless advocate for fostering safe and inclusive work environments. During her tenure at the City, she championed the use of gender-neutral language, referring to individuals and colleagues as "humans". Regrettably, the City took exception with the terminology and demanded she sign a document agreeing to refrain from using the term. Ms. Morley refused and was terminated the following day.

"We find ourselves in a climate where we are witnessing a troubling backlash against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, it is disheartening to see an important ally such as Mayor Clark condoning discriminatory practices at the City'' said Andrew Matheson, President of the Saskatchewan Pride Network.

Community and labour allies will come together to hold a press conference at the United Steelworkers' hall on November 9 to launch a public campaign calling for Jackie's reinstatement and to raise awareness of the unfair and discriminatory targeting of SCMMA represented employees.

ABOUT

The Saskatoon Civic Middle Management Association (SCMMA) is Local 222 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE). SCMMA represents approximately 400 Administrative, Supervisory, or Professional employees working for the City of Saskatoon.

The International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), AFL-CIO & CLC, is a diverse labour union advocating on behalf of more than 90,000 workers in professional, technical, administrative and associated occupations in Canada and the United States.

