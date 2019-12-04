City of Mississauga Welcomes new Bombardier Global Manufacturing Centre

"Mississauga is thrilled to welcome Bombardier to our city – a leading global aerospace hub and home to Canada's largest aerospace sector," said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "Bombardier could have picked anywhere in the world to locate their Global Manufacturing Centre but they chose Mississauga. Not only will this investment support jobs and attract talent, but it will also boost economic growth and help raise Mississauga's profile as a global aerospace hub where innovation in aerospace thrives."

The new one million square foot facility will see the final assembly line for the manufacturing of Bombardier's Global business jets and includes a hangar space for pre-flight activities.

"Businesses choose Mississauga because the City is supportive and provides an innovative environment for them to grow and flourish," said Bonnie Brown, Director of Economic Development. "Mississauga is very attractive to global aerospace companies looking for the right conditions such as a talented and highly educated workforce that can support a large Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), like Bombardier. Our commitment to growing Mississauga's aerospace cluster has been very successful in helping us achieve our economic goals and attracting new investment."

The new facility will have the capacity to build up to 100 aircraft a year and will support thousands of jobs.

"Today, I'm very excited to announce the relocation of our Global aircraft family production activities to a new, cutting-edge manufacturing facility at Toronto Pearson. This is a strategic move for Bombardier and a strong commitment to Ontario's aerospace industry. It will allow us to offer world-class career opportunities and continue fueling the economic development of the region for years to come," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

About Mississauga's Aerospace Sector

Mississauga's vibrant business community is made up of over 98,000 businesses, 1,400 multi-national firms and 76 Fortune 500 companies. Mississauga is one of the largest business centres in Canada, and a net importer of employment, with over 230,000 people coming into Mississauga for work each day.

Mississauga has a robust and diverse business community that makes up some of the largest knowledge-based sectors in Canada. These sectors include Life Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing (Aerospace, Automotive, Clean Tech and Food and Beverage), Information and Communications Technology and Financial Services and Real Estate.

Mississauga's aerospace cluster is the largest in Canada with more than 345 aerospace companies employing 28,000 employees. Mississauga's aerospace cluster is comprised of airlines, aerospace manufacturing, airport services and support services for aerospace manufacturers. The City of Mississauga was recognized for its work in the aerospace industry by fDi Magazine, a publication for the business of globalization. Mississauga ranked second in fDi's Aerospace Cities of the Future 2018/19 Report for innovation and attractiveness.

To learn more about Mississauga's Aerospace Business Community, visit thefutureisunlimited.ca .

