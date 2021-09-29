City of Mississauga's Newest Official HVAC Partner Specializing in Chemical Water Treatment of Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning Systems

Inefficient boiler closed loop systems and improper treatment of the water within those systems is an ongoing problem within the Province of Ontario. This growing problem results in heating issues in the winters, unhappy tenants, and increased energy costs. There are many chemical solutions rapidly gaining popularity for solving these crucial HVAC issues. Boiler Treatment International or BTI, was brought on to protect the city of Mississauga's buildings from any chemically treatable HVAC problems.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The City of Mississauga has brought on www.BoilerTreatment.com for their exceptional forward-thinking and processing of chemical water treatment to their boilers and HVAC systems. Through high-level diagnosis of every HVAC system, the City of Mississauga recognizes the value BTI Boilertreatment brings. BTI has optimized its reporting through an interactive portal with up-to-the-minute and on-demand data available at one click. This powerful system provides a pdf downloadable copy of all systems by search and has proven to be very useful through a multitude of different sectors. This streamlined specific details as well with insurance and MSDS documents readily available and transferable between all management offices.

Boiler Treatment International was founded in 1997 in Toronto, Canada, as a full-service provider of water treatment chemicals for boilers, chillers, and other industrial equipment. Since then, Boiler Treatment International has extended its service and product offerings across Canada and abroad. The staff at BTI is 100% efficient and contains vast knowledge about chemical water treatment, HVAC water treatment, and boiler systems.

Boiler Treatment International has now become the official water treatment company for the City of Mississauga as well. BTI aims to provide useful, long-lasting, and safe chemical solutions for the water problems faced by the community. BTI's heating and cooling treatment systems combine high-quality biodegradable materials with problem-solving expertise from their expert team of water treatment professionals. All their products and materials they use are environmentally friendly, through which they aim to save the City of Mississauga.

