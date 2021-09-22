City of Medicine Hat and eSolutionsGroup launch new website, myMH portal

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of its citizen-facing digital strategy, the City of Medicine Hat, Alberta, in partnership with eSolutionsGroup (eSolutions), launched a new website and its accompanying "myMH" citizen portal on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The new accessible, mobile-friendly website has been streamlined and reorganized to put information citizens look for most frequently front and centre. The previous site, organized to align with Medicine Hat's departmental structure, was often confusing to citizens. "If you weren't familiar with the department structure, that presents challenges," said Colleen Graham, Director of Corporate Communications.

Along with the new website, Medicine Hat has integrated eSolutions' Citizen Portal product to create the "myMH" interface. Citizens can create an account and configure their personalized dashboard to access the functionality and services that are most important to them.

"The myMH portal is really our dashboard into all our online services that we are providing here at the city," says Craig Fruin, Project Manager from the City of Medicine Hat.

The personalized dashboard shows relevant information based on the citizen's address, such as garbage collection dates, elections information, nearby construction projects, road closures, and community events. Citizens can also use one myMH login to access their utility and property tax accounts.

"We were excited to help Medicine Hat with this transformational project. Bringing municipal services online is a passion for our organization, and has only been emphasized given the difficulties municipal governments continue to face due to health restrictions and budget reductions. The myMH portal allows Medicine Hat to connect with its citizens 24/7 through a single, personalized access point from the comfort of their own homes." – Ali Carden, Head of Products, eSolutionsGroup

The City of Medicine Hat will be soliciting feedback from its citizens on both the site and myMH portal in the coming months.

"Today marks just one step in our digital evolution," added Fruin. "Improvements to both platforms will be ongoing, and we are excited to roll out more features and ecommerce options in the future." Citizen Portal's functionality allows for municipalities to build and add new features based on their citizens' needs.

This project was supported by the Government of Canada's COVID-19 Resilience funding under the existing Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. More information about this project is available on the City of Medicine Hat's website.

Learn more about how eSolutions' Citizen Portal is helping other cities across Canada better connect with their residents; more information is available on the eSolutions website.

About eSolutionsGroup

Established in 1999, eSolutionsGroup is a leading provider of barrier-free websites, mobile applications, communications and digital citizen services that enables public sector clients across North America better connect with their communities. Learn more at www.esolutionsgroup.ca.

