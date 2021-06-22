City of Hamilton Passes $3 Million Mark in Homeowner Savings Through SLWC Partnership

7,200 Jobs Completed for Residents Since 2014

HAMILTON, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Since the City of Hamilton began its partnership with Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) – the first of its kind in the country – $3 million in home repairs have been completed for Hamilton homeowners with SLWC service plans. These are repairs that homeowners otherwise would have had to pay for out-of-pocket without a coverage plan.

Since 2014, SLWC-approved local contractors have completed over 7,200 repair jobs for Hamilton homeowners, which includes 1,400 jobs in the last twelve months alone. The no-deductible, affordable plans offer homeowners reliable access to local, trusted, certified repair contractors who can quickly complete repairs, freeing homeowners from the financial burden and inconvenience that comes with home emergencies. Hamilton homeowners have access to repair plans that cover exterior water and sewer service lines, as well as interior plumbing and drainage systems. Plans start at just $6.00 a month.

"What we have found is that many homeowners do not know they are responsible for repairs and replacement of the water and sewer lines that fall on their property. When something goes wrong, they often turn to the city or their insurance company and are then shocked, and frankly upset, to learn that they are responsible for fixing the problem," said John Savoia, Senior Policy Advisor, City of Hamilton. "Participating in the SLWC program has proven to be a successful option for Hamilton homeowners because it gives them a way to prepare for and handle these types of repairs without being left with a repair bill they can't afford."

Over 6,700 Hamilton homeowners have purchased an optional service repair plan with many of them signing up for multiple coverage options. Post repair surveys show that Hamilton homeowners with a SLWC plan are very satisfied with their coverage and the repair process.

"The servicemen that were sent to do the job were very courteous and kept at it until the work was completed. I would highly recommend all services for the work that was done and for the quick response to the problem here at the house. I am rating this a five star or a 10 star if there were ten stars. Thank you for your help." Beverly W.

"Service Line Warranties was prompt in answering the call and sending someone to check on the problem. We have used the warranty protection plan with several rental properties and were always very satisfied." Dina D.

"I was delighted with the young men who solved my problem. As a senior citizen it is a great relief to have capable and knowledgeable workers. Thank you." Kathleen L.

"I was very pleased with the fast and professional service provided. It really does give one peace of mind knowing that if something happens there is no guesswork as to who to call. There are many very high priced services out there and good to have someone you can trust!!" Bill D.

"A SLWC service plan is a smart way for homeowners to prepare for inevitable home emergencies. Hamilton homeowners with a plan have help finding a trustworthy contractor and are protected from out-of-pocket expenses," said Tom Rusin, CEO, HomeServe North America, parent company of SLWC. "What we've seen in Hamilton, with so many homeowners taking advantage of the plans and savings topping $3 million, is a testament to the benefit of the program and how a plan takes the worry, inconvenience, and financial burden out of a home emergency."

Homeowners with questions or who wish to receive more information about SLWC or the plans available to Hamilton residents can call 1-866-922-9004 or visit https://www.hamilton.ca/home-property-and-development/water-sewer/service-line-warranty-program.

