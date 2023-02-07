City of Brampton apology to David Barrick welcomed

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - David Barrick issued a statement today, after the City government officially apologized to him for events that transpired over the last year.

The City of Brampton public apology reads , in part:

David Barrick (CNW Group/The Windsor Group)

"The City unreservedly apologizes to Mr. Barrick for the unfounded investigations and associated confidentiality and personal privacy breaches he experienced during his tenure with the City. The result of the independent third party investigations exonerated Mr. Barrick and confirmed he was in full compliance with the City's policies, procedures, and all Bylaws."

The apology cites Barrick's professionalism and recalls some of his achievements during his tenure, including "his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time the City was independently recognized by Forbes and Macleans as one of Canada's Top Employers and Canada's Best Communities."

Barrick emphasized that his gratitude is not just for the apology, but also for the many residents whose support sustained him during the difficult months following the false allegations.

"It takes a great deal of character for a person to apologize, not to mention humility," said Barrick. "These characteristics are even rarer among institutions. It does not surprise me that Brampton is the place you would find people with the courage to embrace the truth, bravely and sincerely. I am appreciative of the public acknowledgement of the truth and the restoration of my reputation, which has always been founded upon the improvements I was able to achieve for the City of Brampton and its residents."

As for the City of Brampton, it states it, "would welcome David back in a suitable position but he has decided to engage in other opportunities. As such, the City offers its best wishes for his future success."

SOURCE The Windsor Group

For further information: [email protected], (647) 250-6127