TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - CITIZEN Watch Canada Ltd., brand leader in the watch industry for more than 100 years, is proud to announce the hiring of Martin Mills as vice president of sales.

Mills joins the team with more than 25 years in the industry, garnering comprehensive experience across retail, wholesale, and manufacturing realms, etching his mark as a polished jewellery professional. With a proven track record for driving results, shaping trends and pushing boundaries, Mills' career is a testament to the unrelenting dedication and passion he has for the business.

CITIZEN Watch Canada Ltd. Adds Industry Veteran, Martin Mills to Senior Management Team

"This is an exciting moment for the company. Martin is a true leader in the world of jewellery, and we're thrilled to have his expertise on the team," said Eric Senftleben, managing director for Citizen Watch Canada. "We look forward to seeing his passion and unwavering commitment to excellence in action."

Reporting to Eric Senftleben, and working alongside Doug Irwin, VP of sales and Christina Eliopulos, VP of sales, Mills will support on key brands in the portfolio including Citizen and Bulova.

About Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d'horlogerie with the capabilities to carry out the entire watch manufacturing process in-house, from creating a watch's individual components to its final assembly and adjustment. The company operates in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN has held the belief of "Better Starts Now" — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we began making mechanical watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology.

*Eco-Drive is registered trademarks or trademark of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.

