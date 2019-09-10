Citizen channel launches fall schedule - MAtv® at the service of the Montréal community

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MAtv's fall line-up of diverse, unifying, hyperlocal shows reflecting Montrealers' lifestyles comes to TV screens starting Monday, September 16. Now more than ever, MAtv will be tuned into the interests of the communities that make up the Greater Montréal Area. MAtv is a community television service that carries mainly citizen-developed projects. 20% of its programming is in English.

"What makes MAtv different is its unique local character and its close connection to viewers," says Steve Desgagné, Senior Director, MAtv. "The people with big ideas who submit program concepts to MAtv and work on-air or behind the camera to bring them to fruition are the driving force behind our programming. We also keep abreast of emerging talent and the latest trends, so that we can provide a showcase for the people who are shaping our community."

New English shows

The new series Montréal Docs (Tuesdays, 9:00 pm), produced by the Montreal International History Film Festival, presents documentary films about various aspects of the history of Montréal, mostly from the National Film Board of Canada. Urban Boxing (Tuesdays, 8:00 pm), created and hosted by Claudia Diaz and Ghislain Maduma, will tackle the prejudices surrounding the sport by taking viewers behind the scenes at boxing gyms in the Montréal area. Rockin' Ages (Tuesdays, 7:30 pm) will dismantle prejudices about aging: series creator Wilma Magonet and her granddaughter Charlotte explore the myriad hotspots and activities for Montrealers over 50 with a zest for life.

Back this season

More than ever, MAtv will be a prime source of local news coverage and public affairs programming for Montrealers who want to know what's going on in their city. Richard Dagenais will be back as host of CityLife for a 7th season. Twice a week (Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:00 pm, repeated at 11:00 pm and again on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the same times), Richard and his team of experts delve into the big stories happening in Montréal and the big issues affecting Montrealers' daily lives. Also back is 514 Undiscovered (Tuesdays, 8:30 pm). Each week hosts Giordano Cescutti and Alexa Everett immerse themselves in two of Montreal's more obscure communities to capture a behind-the-scenes look and dispel common misconceptions. With the help of members of each group, they learn how to become ASMRtists, belly dance and battle each other in live action role plays.

MAtv: My community's voice by Videotron

MAtv, an exclusive service for Videotron customers, serves the community by reflecting Québec's diversity. It gives all citizens access to a vehicle of free expression and outreach that promotes public participation. MAtv carries useful, informative, educational programming focused on topics of local interest and fosters the emergence of new talent. It reflects the concerns of the community of 1.6 million households it serves across Québec. MAtv is broadcast on channel 9 (Helix and illico) and on channel 609 in HD (illico). It is also available on channel 900 (video on demand), on the Web (illico.tv) and on mobile (with the illico app). MAtv is present on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

