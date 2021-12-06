Citizen Care Health Solutions Launches One-Stop COVID Platform With First-of-its-Kind On Demand Health & Travel Concierge Service

Pandemic travel is made easier for Canadians thanks to Citizen Care BOOST!™ a new digital platform for COVID testing, tracking and proof of vaccination with global access to 24/7 health and travel support

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Citizen Care Health Solutions (a leader in COVID-19 health technology services and testing solutions), announced the launch of an innovative new digital health platform, Citizen Care BOOST!™ ('BOOST!™'). BOOST!™ provides one convenient online destination for travellers to source and book COVID-19 tests with experienced nurse supervision by Nursesimple, store health and safety documents (like proof of vaccination and test results) and access a 24/7 concierge team for all their health and travel needs for the duration of their trip. BOOST!™'s round-the-clock concierge service is recognized as the first-of-its-kind to be offered alongside COVID testing and support.

"We've seen how disjointed and difficult travelling during COVID-19 is. From navigating testing options to accessing testing results and proof of vaccination documents, we knew there was a more convenient and accessible approach to offer Canadians who want to travel safely and with confidence," says Carl Demarco, CEO, Citizen Care Health Solutions.

"BOOST!™ has been created with one goal: to eliminate the challenges of information-gathering and planning for pandemic travellers. The bonus of using the BOOST!™ service is that not only can you easily access COVID tests and results, but we are providing a more seamless and convenient overall travel experience with our innovative health and travel concierge service," he added.

Whether it is a COVID-related health or logistics concern, post-testing support, or a general health ailment like a stomachache or fever, the BOOST!™ Customer Care health team and travel representatives are always available on demand via toll-free phone, text, or online, wherever users might be in the world.

"We are proud to provide this first-of-its-kind service which goes beyond COVID-19 concerns to provide our users with trusted medical support and guidance on all of their health issues. By helping direct people to their most appropriate level of medical support, we are confident that thanks to our unique offering, travellers will receive the best care until they are safely home," says Omar Ahmad, CEO, Nursesimple.

For more information on Citizen Care Health Solutions and the BOOST!™ Platform, visit https://www.citizencarehealth.com/traveller.

About Citizen Care Health Solutions™

Citizen Care Health Solutions is a collective of healthcare innovators and leaders. Citizen Care Health Solutions first began by developing smart mobile COVID-19 screening and testing pods that have been deployed across a variety of sectors throughout North America, including notable universities, airports, long-term care homes, sports venues, construction sites and healthcare clinics.

Citizen Care Health then expanded to become a full-service healthcare provider focused on helping consumers and businesses safely resume doing what matters most to them. The company has teamed with other leading healthcare and technology providers to create Citizen Care Boost!™ – an innovative healthcare portal that includes travel and workplace COVID-19 testing, virtual and in-person nursing support, and an innovative and secure digital health platform to manage test and vaccination results and provide access to 24/7 customer care. For more information and client success stories visit: https://www.citizencarehealth.com/

About Nursesimple

Nursesimple provides global 24/7 health concierge services including triage, navigation, coordination and follow-through to resolution for their members' entire health journey while they are at home or abroad. This continuity of care goes beyond the traditional reactive, transactional healthcare. Instead, our licensed practitioners develop deep, long-term relationships, providing personalized support for day-to-day healthcare needs as well as chronic condition management all while coordinating with a members' existing health providers. This approach reduces the costs of disability, absenteeism and claims by early detection, prevention and ongoing coaching. For more information on Nursesimple visit: https://nursesimple.com

SOURCE Citizen Care Health Solutions Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Danielle Mason, Idea Workshop, E: [email protected], T: 647.453.4518