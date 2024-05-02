Following a successful rollout in the US, CisionOne comes to Canada with leading technology and an exclusive Dow Jones partnership

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Cision, the leader in consumer and media intelligence solutions, today announced the highly anticipated launch of CisionOne in Canada. This all-in-one desktop, tablet, and mobile platform offers a fully integrated media monitoring, analytics, and outreach solution, designed to empower PR and comms professionals with real-time insights to navigate the ever-evolving media landscape.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264751-cisionone-launches-in-canada/

CisionOne | Media insights and reporting (CNW Group/Cision)

Building on US and UK Success

Following strong growth in the US and UK, CisionOne equips Canadian communicators with the tools they need to confidently make strategic decisions and connect with the right journalists and influencers to amplify their brand stories.

"CisionOne has been an outstanding success in our first two markets, bringing a next-level experience for comms professionals and one driven by what PR teams need to easily and effectively do their busy jobs," said Elgar Welch, President, CisionOne.

Unparalleled Access to Premium Content

CisionOne users in Canada gain a significant edge with unmatched access to premium Canadian titles like the Toronto Star and La Presse, alongside The Globe and Mail. This comprehensive offering extends to exclusive full-text articles from Dow Jones's authoritative publications, including The Wall Street Journal, as well as Factiva's extensive collection of licensed print and digital content from the world's top business and international news sources. Additionally, users will have access to in-depth insights from The New York Times. CisionOne's unrivaled combination of trusted Canadian and global news sources empowers Canadian PR and comms professionals to stay ahead of the curve.

Real-Time Data & Insights

CisionOne integrates in-house data management with AI-powered content analysis, all presented through a powerful and intuitive user interface. This empowers communications teams to unlock the most complete and relevant insights in real-time, enabling them to make data-driven decisions with greater speed and confidence.

A Purpose Built Platform For Today's Communicators

CisionOne delivers the tools needed for PR and comms success. The platform builds on over five years of research and development, intense work with PR and communications teams, and the experience of industry specialists at Cision. This all-in-one platform helps users:

Monitor Media Coverage in Real-Time : Capture Print, Online, TV, Radio, Social, Magazine, and Podcast content through real-time Mention Streams, Alerts, and Reporting.

: Capture Print, Online, TV, Radio, Social, Magazine, and Podcast content through real-time Mention Streams, Alerts, and Reporting. Gain Valuable Intelligence: Monitor a vast global media network across 190+ countries and 96 languages, with access to full-text content from premium Canadian titles and exclusive Dow Jones resources.

Monitor a vast global media network across 190+ countries and 96 languages, with access to full-text content from premium Canadian titles and exclusive Dow Jones resources. Target the Right Audience : Access the most comprehensive database of more than 500,000 media contacts, personalize and distribute media releases, and effortlessly track success.

: Access the most comprehensive database of more than 500,000 media contacts, personalize and distribute media releases, and effortlessly track success. Track Performance and Refine Strategy: Easily track campaign performance with custom dashboards, instant insights, and executive-ready reports.

Easily track campaign performance with custom dashboards, instant insights, and executive-ready reports. Stay Informed On-the-Go: Access critical coverage and insights with the mobile app for iOS and Android (mobile and tablet).

Focus on Strategic Communication

CisionOne's innovative features free up valuable time, allowing PR and comms professionals to focus on crafting impactful brand strategies and stories that not only react to the present but also shape the future.

"We're thrilled to bring CisionOne to Canada," said Sharlene Dozois, Senior Vice President Sales and Client Experience, Canada. "This comprehensive solution empowers communicators to achieve their strategic goals through data-driven decision making. CisionOne, coupled with our market-leading expertise, gives Canadian PR and comms professionals a competitive edge."

Learn more about the powerful capabilities of CisionOne here.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

