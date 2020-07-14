Cision Wins 10 Awards at 2020 Annual AMEC Ceremony

LONDON, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cision won a total of 10 AMEC awards at the measurement body's virtual awards ceremony on July 8th. The International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) recognised Cision for their expertise in measuring and evaluating campaigns for a variety of clients including Adobe, Jaguar Land Rover and Macmillan Cancer Support. Learn how you can partner with Cision at www.cision.com.

Cision's wins included two gold awards – one for best use of integrated communication measurement/reach with client Macmillan Cancer Support and the other for most effective planning, research and evaluation with CSM and Formula E.

In addition to collecting two gold trophies, Cision was awarded one silver and seven bronze awards for various campaigns in partnership with a wide range of premium brands.

"I'm delighted with the recognition Cision and our clients received this year, and am incredibly proud of the teams behind this success," said Nadin Vernon, Vice President of Cision Insights UK.

"Partnering closely with our clients is at the heart of what we do, and this close collaboration has led to some of our most innovative and pioneering work to date. It's a pleasure to provide insights that ultimately highlight the success of our clients' communication strategies."

Now in its 18th year, the AMEC Awards is a global awards programme for communications measurement that aims to recognise and celebrate exceptional work and showcases the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics. The awards recognise the best measurement case studies based on the views of an independent judging panel of academics and industry experts. This year was particularly competitive with a record number of entries.

Cision's awards included:

Best use of integrated communication measurement/research – Gold for Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Most effective planning, research and evaluation – Gold for CSM & Formula E's " Be Seen, Be Known, Be Loved "

" Best use of measurement for a single event or campaign – Silver for Jaguar Land Rover's Defender: Making a splash at the Frankfurt Auto Show and Bronze for Global Teacher Prize Portugal's The "Nobel Prize" for Education

and Bronze for Global Teacher Prize Portugal's 'Step change award' for the best improvement of a measurement journey – Bronze for Jaguar Land Rover's Defender: Redefining measurement for a revolutionary vehicle

Most impactful client recommendations arising from a measurement study – Bronze for Adobe's Entering the unknown: How Cision helped Adobe refine its communication strategy in a new technology space

Most effective planning, research and evaluation in B2B comms – Bronze for Entering the unknown: How Cision helped Adobe refine its communication strategy in a new technology space

Best multi-market reporting – Bronze for CSM & Formula E's " Be Seen, Be Known, Be Loved "

" Most effective planning, research and evaluation in the public and not-for-profit sectors -

Bronze for Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Bronze for Macmillan Cancer Support's Most effective planning, research and evaluation in consumer communications – Bronze for

Slimming World's 50th Anniversary

