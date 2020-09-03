Cision Announces Global Leadership Changes

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Today, Cision, the global leader in earned media software and wire distribution services, announced four key leadership changes in its ongoing commitment to growth and innovation.

Prasant Gondipalli, Chief Financial Officer Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer Liam Power, Head of Distribution

Prasant Gondipalli is now serving as Chief Financial Officer, Cision veteran Nicole Guillot has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Maggie Lower has filled the position of Chief Marketing Officer, and Liam Power has also joined Cision as Head of Distribution, a new leadership position created for Cision's global distribution business. Distribution remains a core part of the business, with Cision as the leader in the global newswire industry through PR Newswire and PRWeb.

"Since Platinum Equity's acquisition of Cision, we've been fully dedicated to accelerating our strategy and growing our leadership team in order to drive true global innovation and build the industry's most comprehensive earned media management platform," said Brandon Crawley, Interim CEO of Cision. "The combination of experience, drive and commitment to collective success make these leaders an ideal fit for the next chapter of Cision."

The following leadership changes are now in effect.

Prasant Gondipalli is now serving as Cision's Chief Financial Officer. Prasant has worked in several finance transformation, restructuring and growth roles, with significant international experience. With more than 15 years of accounting and finance experience working in consulting and corporate, Prasant now oversees Cision's finance and accounting functions.

Prasant joins Cision from Platinum Equity's Portfolio Operations group, where he served as Interim CFO of LifeScan, a $1.2B medical device company, and as Senior Vice President of Transformation at Key Energy Services. Prior to joining Platinum, he was the Vice President, Corporate Controller/Treasurer/Business Transformation at BlueLine Rental. Before moving to corporate, Prasant worked in Alvarez & Marsal's restructuring practice.

Nicole Guillot will now be serving as Cision's Chief Operating Officer. Nicole was previously Cision's President of EMEIA, Canada and LatAm, where she led the strategic direction, financial performance and operational activities across all the regions.

With more than 20 years of experience, Nicole's career has taken a cross-functional journey across many areas of business. She is an accomplished leader with global experience and an impressive track record of hands-on experience in a variety of leadership roles. She has served as corporate director and primary representative in Canada since 2016, where she continually overachieved in terms of profit margin and revenue growth. Previous to Cision's acquisition of Canada Newswire (via PR Newswire), Nicole was President & CEO of Canada Newswire, a role she began in 2013 following two years as SVP of Global Products for PR Newswire.

Maggie Lower is the Chief Marketing Officer where she is responsible for leading Cision's global marketing efforts and strategy. Prior to joining Cision, Maggie was the first Chief Marketing Officer at TrueBlue, where she led the company's digital, brand marketing, innovation and communications strategies for its portfolio of brands. She has also held previous marketing leadership positions at Alight and Aon Hewitt and spent 15 years at Bank of America, in several leadership roles across the enterprise.



In addition to her expertise as a marketing leader, Maggie is also a strong cultural leader, advocating for LGBTQ+ causes and building mentor programs to drive diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She has been recognized by numerous industry associations and peer groups for her advocacy work and her mentorship in the global marketing community.

Liam Power is now serving as Head of Distribution, organizing the company's global distribution business spanning global Operations, Care and Network. Cision's distribution service empowers communicators to target and engage with key influencers, distribute meaningful content and measure the financial impact of their efforts.

Liam previously worked at Cision from 1994 to 2017 where he held several roles, including President of Vintage, PR Newswire's compliance and shareholder communications division. As President of Vintage, Liam was responsible for Sales, Operations, Product and Marketing. Most recently, Liam was SVP of Sales at Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) where he led the Global Investment Markets Sales team's transformation from selling traditional services to SaaS solutions.

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

