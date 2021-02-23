Cisco's Strong Leadership in Email Security in the Asia-Pacific Market Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

"Cisco has built a wide customer base across many verticals and has gained particular traction among service providers and banking, financial services, and insurance customers," said Lim Qi Yong, Associate, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Recently, it started experiencing strong demand from the government, education, and manufacturing sectors as well. This growth is a result of Cisco's industry-leading email security products, especially its core email security product, Cisco Email Security. One of the most comprehensive email security solutions in the market, it covers all of the major functions, such as blocking and detecting threats and defending against phishing, spam, and data contained within emails."

Cisco stands out with its Talos threat intelligence solution, which effectively determines, analyzes, contextualizes, predicts, and handles cyberthreats. Talos gathers and processes threat data from its email security products and from its entire cybersecurity portfolio. This technology allows it to generate unparalleled insights into the behaviors, patterns, and tendencies of threat actors, which, in turn, block a greater number of unwanted email threats while keeping false positives and negatives to a minimum. Furthermore, it integrates a variety of add-on features, such as Advanced Malware Protection and Mailbox Auto-Remediation for Microsoft Office 365, to bolster the capabilities of its core email product.

Another valuable component of Cisco's solution is its data loss prevention function, which employs a combination of encryption, disclaimers, quarantining, and notifying to secure confidential information contained within outgoing emails. In addition to ensuring compliance with various regulations, such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Cisco imparts security awareness to its customers through relevant simulations and training.

"Meanwhile, Cisco has taken steps to enhance its customer experience by creating a streamlined customer and partner engagement model. It achieved this by employing a consultative approach to meet customers' desired targets, including scaling and quickening project delivery and providing them with insights and possibilities from its digital platforms," noted Yong. "This keen customer focus, technology differentiation, and wide footprint are helping Cisco evolve continuously and remain the undisputed leader in the Asia-Pacific email security market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

