Cisco is #1 on Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2021 List

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Cisco is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Forbes as Canada's #1 Employer for 2021. The Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2021 was released today, featuring 300 companies from different industries across the country. Cisco climbed two spots this year from its #3 ranking in 2020.

"Cisco is the best place to work because our culture puts employees at the heart of our business," said Shannon Leininger, President of Cisco Canada. "Our conscious culture means being aware and accountable for what's working, what's not, and how we can improve. It's founded on trust and transparency, and we empower our employees to contribute to a culture where everyone can thrive."

When the pandemic hit, Cisco technology became a lifeline for Canadian businesses and communities, helping them stay secure, connected and productive as the world changed overnight. Cisco employees quickly responded and worked around-the-clock to ensure that businesses, government, schools and hospitals were able to serve their customers, employees, students and citizens.

Cisco has been consistently recognized for its achievements in building a collaborative, flexible and people-first culture and demonstrated that commitment through the pandemic by offering employees flexible work hours, days off for mental health and a steady stream of support and transparency from its Executive Leadership team.

The Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers was developed in partnership with Statista Inc. – the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider - and recognizes the top employers in Canada based on responses from 8,000 employees.

Survey Methodology

Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., to select the Canada's Best Employers 2021 list through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 8,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About Cisco



