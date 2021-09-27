Cisco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Network Firewall Market with its Differentiated Vision

"The unification capabilities of the SecureX platform enable quick threat investigation and incident management. Cisco's integrated security portfolio offers enterprises access to much-needed visibility and control across the full security stack," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Cisco's firewall security solutions are being widely adopted, and its growth is continuing year-over-year."

With multicloud adoption accelerating, and applications in hybrid environments here to stay, the complexity of managing security has never been greater. Cisco's vision simplifies security by harmonizing network and application microsegmentation across on-premises and cloud environments with a cost-saving platform approach. Cisco Secure Firewall provides customers with comprehensive visibility and policy management, extending consistent threat detection and response throughout physical, virtual, and hybrid enterprise environments. In 2021, Cisco introduced integration of network and application workload security, Snort 3 IPS and Secure Firewall Cloud Native, a lightweight containerized firewall that uses Kubernetes for orchestration.

"Cisco's broad security portfolio enables enterprises with the flexibility to customize their network firewall for their exact security and regulatory needs," noted Mikita Hanets, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With the pandemic expediting enterprises cloud migration, Cisco's firewall offerings are well poised to continue their exponential growth."

"Cloud adoption has dramatically accelerated, as organizations turn to the cloud to drive efficiency, respond quickly to business changes, and innovate," says Chandrodaya Prasad, VP of Product, Network and Application Security at Cisco. "We continue to reimagine security with a holistic approach that simplifies, brings clarity, and harmonizes network, workload, and application security."

