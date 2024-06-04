MONTREAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group will collaborate with Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada for its much-anticipated yearly race weekend at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. The Montreal-based Global Artistic Entertainment company has created a bespoke 3-minute piece to be performed on the starting grid as part of the Pre-race ceremonies prior to the 2 PM start on June 9th.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada to celebrate the dynamic and creative spirit for which our city is renowned. We are very much looking forward to being part of this emblematic Montreal event, showcasing our city's vibrant energy to F1 fans worldwide at this year's pre-race ceremony", added Céline Payelle, Vice-President and General Manager, Events & Experiences at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership between two world-renowned organizations. Together, we will elevate the pre-race status while offering fans from around the world an unforgettable experience where adrenaline meets the extraordinary ", added Francois Dumontier, President and CEO at Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada.

This performance marks the second collaboration of Cirque du Soleil with Grand Prix. In October 2023, Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil performed in the spectacular opening ceremony of Formula 1's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, featuring stars from the world of music. For those eager to enjoy more from Cirque du Soleil, KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities will continue throughout the summer. This unique and mesmerizing show features uplifting acrobatic choreography, awe-inspiring performances and a moving, vibrant musical score highlighting the warmth of human relations.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

About Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada :

A Montreal-based Canadian company, Octane Racing Group is the promoter of FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA through an agreement made with Formula One Administration Limited and Formula 1 World Championship Limited (which, together, hold the commercial rights to F1).

