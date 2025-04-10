Backdrop of Economic and Political Uncertainty Emphasizes Need for Agile, Responsive Regulation

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) released its Annual Priorities for the 2026 fiscal year (April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026).

CIRO publishes these Priorities to provide members, investors and other stakeholders with a preview of upcoming CIRO initiatives and to build accountability and transparency.

These Priorities reflect a variety of considerations, including impacts to dealers, marketplaces, investors and other stakeholders. Other considerations include achievability, delivering on the Strategic Plan on time and unforeseeable operating conditions that may require CIRO to pivot and respond as the industry transforms. The Annual Priorities are balanced across three key areas:

Integration

Regulatory Delivery and Operations or "BAU," (business as usual) and

Strategic Objectives laid out in the three-year Strategic Plan

"We are now one year into our three-year Strategic Plan and we developed our priorities for the coming year to make sure we remain on track to deliver the targeted outcomes set out in our plan," said Alexandra Williams, Senior Vice-President, Member Regulation and Corporate Strategy. "There are no surprises in this year's Annual Priorities because they deliver on our Plan and mandate."

CIRO is committed to delivering regulation effectively and creating efficiencies across the industry. Economic and political uncertainty abroad reinforce the importance of agile and responsive regulation.

"While there is mounting pressure on all firms in our industry, and for Canadians more broadly, CIRO remains ready to respond and pivot," said Williams. "We are nimble enough to respond to the issues of the day, and we know that there are opportunities to create greater efficiency and a stronger system in how we tackle any challenges that arise."

Highlights of the Year Ahead

A top priority for CIRO is to finalize the consolidation of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules and the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules into one harmonized rulebook. Other priorities relate to proposed rule changes pertaining to initiatives such as proficiency, disclosure and access to advice. Access to advice includes two important initiatives around finalizing guidance on the use of tools and alerts for OEO dealers, and the development of potential rules for on-line advice.

The next phase of CIRO's approach to Advisor Incorporation (formerly known as directed commission) is another key priority for the organization and its members. CIRO is also prioritizing how the organization will support open banking in Canada. CIRO's Office of the Investor department will continue to develop investor research and education items, ensuring investor protection remains at the core of CIRO's work.

CIRO's day-to-day regulatory delivery and operations have their own priorities as well. These include crypto-trading platforms, data quality controls, technology usage at member firms, optimizing the role of regional and national councils, and the fee structure. Combined, these priorities will contribute to more efficient, future-proof regulation for Canadian investors and the industry.

The organization also completed a scan of trends affecting the industry to ensure plans and priorities remain relevant. Key trends include the heightened interest in and adoption of AI, the rise in DIY investing, the use of unregulated channels for investment advice, and the accelerated pace of technological advances and how to leverage them in the industry.

CIRO will be standing up an efficiency program to identify more opportunities to increase efficiencies for CIRO members and to reduce regulatory burden across the country.

The Annual Priorities and Strategic Plan will guide the organization in the year ahead, while allowing for necessary responsiveness as the industry adapts to a dynamic financial and regulatory environment.

