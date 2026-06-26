CIRO Pilots Program to Support Self-Represented Respondents

Partners with the National Self-Represented Litigants Project (NSRLP) to provide third-party, independent assistance across Canada

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has launched a pilot Hearings Assistance Program (HAP) to support self‑represented respondents (SRRs) on procedural aspects of CIRO proceedings. In partnership with the National Self-Represented Litigants Project (NSRLP) the program aims to improve access to justice for self-represented respondents who would overwise be compelled to navigate the process on their own.

Respondents in CIRO's proceedings who represent themselves often struggle to navigate complex legal proceedings and may fear navigating them alone, which can impact their ability to defend themselves adequately. The HAP connects SRRs with volunteer lawyers who will offer procedural legal guidance and support to SRRs.

"The Hearings Assistance Program for self-represented respondents is an important development in strengthening the integrity of CIRO's disciplinary process because it will provide external and independent support to these respondents, helping them navigate the complexities of CIRO's disciplinary proceedings," said Tatsiana Okun, Associate General Counsel, CIRO.

The NSRLP develops resources, undertakes research and advocates for systemic change in the Canadian justice system to better meet the needs of self-represented litigants participating in a broad range of courts and administrative tribunals across Canada. Through collaboration among self-represented litigants, lawyers, judges, and court staff, the NSRLP strives to create a more responsive and inclusive legal environment.

"We are pleased to support self-represented respondents in CIRO's proceedings, facilitating support for these individuals and ensuring assistance with procedural matters," said Jennifer Leitch, Director of the NSRLP. "This is a meaningful commitment by CIRO to strengthen procedural fairness and provide individuals with access to justice through independent, external support on a national scale."

The NSRLP will collaborate with CIRO's Hearings Office on training volunteer lawyers for their work with self-represented respondents engaged in CIRO's proceedings. They will also connect self-represented respondents with potential volunteer lawyers, administer the program and report on outcomes.

CIRO Disciplinary Hearings

One of the ways that CIRO upholds its mandate to protect investors and the capital markets is through disciplinary powers to investigate and prosecute wrongdoers and impose sanctions and fines where wrongdoing is found. Allegations are brought forward by CIRO Enforcement before hearing panels comprised of independent Hearing Committee members. CIRO's hearing process is designed to be independent, neutral and impartial. Hearing panels are typically comprised of a three-person panel of external experts, usually including a retired judge or senior member of the legal profession and two senior industry professionals.

The neutrality of the whole process is maintained by the CIRO Hearings Office. Separate from both CIRO Enforcement and the respondents, the Hearings Office administers the hearing functions essential to maintaining the integrity and fairness of CIRO's disciplinary proceedings. The HAP will ensure the self-represented respondents are further supported through independent legal counsel on procedural matters.

Additional objectives of the program include improving fairness and efficiency in disciplinary proceedings, reducing procedural errors and delays, and creating professional development opportunities for volunteer lawyers.

About CIRO.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

About NSRLP.

The NSRLP is a national not-for-profit organization that undertakes research on issues of access to justice with a focus on the experiences and challenges of SRLs and the implications for the civil justice/administrative system.

In addition, the NSRLP engages in education and advocacy on issues of civil justice reform and access to justice policy. This work centres and prioritizes the voice of those who are attempting to access justice without representation in policy and civil justice reform discussions. Finally, the NSRLP develops resources that support self-represented litigants such as written resource, webinars as well as programming like the School for Family Litigants which provides both legal information on the family law regime through expert lectures and the ability of SRLs to engage with those same family law experts for Q & A on a weekly basis.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Contact: Kate Morris, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, 416-779-8301, [email protected]