Decision Notice - CIRO Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following a settlement hearing held on June 18, 2026 pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) issued its reasons for decision in the matter of RBC Dominion Securities (RBC DS) Inc. on July 30, 2026.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision are available at:

Re RBC Dominion Securities 2026 CIRO 22

In their reasons for decision, the hearing panel found that RBC DS failed to establish, maintain and enforce an adequate system of supervision over the futures trading activities of two Registered Representatives.

In accordance with the settlement agreement, the panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on RBC DS, including a fine of $1.5 million, disgorgement of $1.8 million, and costs of $100,000.

RBC DS is a CIRO-regulated firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240; All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries, Secure form (https://www.ciro.ca/complaint-and-inquiry-submission-secure-form), Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322