TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) announced today that Timothy Hodgson has stepped down as Chair of the Board to pursue elected office, effective immediately. Miranda Hubbs, Chair of the Governance Committee and independent member of the Board, will serve as Interim Chair in accordance with the organization's governance framework.

Hodgson has served as CIRO's inaugural Chair since January 1, 2023, successfully guiding it through significant evolution and growth during its formative years.

"On behalf of CIRO, we thank Tim for his vision, steadfast guidance, and unwavering dedication. Through his exceptional leadership, the organization has achieved remarkable success in a relatively short period, enhancing the legacy of its predecessors to become an even stronger and more efficient regulator for Canada's financial markets" said Hubbs.

"Tim has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of CIRO, and we are grateful for his strategic insight and leadership," said Andrew Kriegler, Chief Executive Officer of CIRO. "As the Board moves forward with identifying a new Chair, we remain focused on delivering our public interest mandate and continuing the important work already underway."

The Board of Directors will immediately commence a search for a permanent successor, a process that will be led by an independent director on behalf of the Governance Committee.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Jennifer I. Armstrong, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, 416-646-7275, [email protected]