CIRI's 2023 Annual Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Yvette Lokker, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), and conference delegates joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services and Business Transformation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate CIRI's 2023 Annual Conference.

CIRI's Annual Conference is the second-largest gathering of IR practitioners in the world. Over three days of programming, the Conference brings together industry leaders and IR experts that offer their views and advice during numerous breakout sessions, panel discussions and presentations.

