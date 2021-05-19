Circulr Launches Reusable Packaging Pilot to Build a Circular Economy

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Circulr , a startup enabling brands to reuse their CPG packaging, has soft-launched their reusable packaging service in Toronto and Guelph as part of Impact Zero's Impact Project Accelerator .

Circulr's services empower companies to reuse their packaging by managing the collection, washing, and logistics required to reuse glass packaging. Circulr manages every step of the process from tracking the customer's initial purchase, to the reverse logistics needed to get sanitized packaging back to the manufacturer.

Their pilot is running in collaboration with PriZurv, Elva's All Naturals, Green and Frugal in Toronto, and The Flour Barrel in Guelph.

"This pilot is an exciting opportunity for us to make reusable packaging a convenient option for the average consumer. We hope to learn as much as we can from the pilot, and are thrilled to work with more amazing brands and retailers in the future."

- Charles, Co-Founder & CEO of Circulr

Circulr will present their learnings from the pilot, as well as their future plans at the Impact Zero Summer Gala on July 15th, 2021.

To learn more about Circulr, or offer reusable packaging for your CPG product(s), please visit www.circulr.ca .

About Impact Zero

Impact Zero is a Toronto-based non-profit working with consumers and small businesses to build circular economy infrastructure in the city. The Impact Zero Network connects circular economy stakeholders, the Impact Project Accelerator pilots and launches circular economy business solutions, and Advisory Services support larger companies in embracing circularity.

SOURCE Impact Zero Corp.

For further information: Erin Andrews, Tel: (647) 201-1264, Email: [email protected], Website: www.impactzero.ca