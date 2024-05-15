Circle K Helps Canadians Get Long Weekend Ready with National Fuel Day Offer

Time limited 10 cents per litre discount helps Canadians save while fueling up

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Counting down to the Victoria Day weekend, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is set to fuel Canadians' long weekend plans with its national Circle K Fuel Day offer. More than 1,000 Circle K locations across Canada will offer customers a 10 cents per litre fuel discount on May 16, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

In Ontario and Western Canada*, the discount will be applied at the pump and the Atlantic region** will receive a coupon redeemable until August 4, 2024.

"As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump," said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels for Alimentation Couche-Tard. "With stores all across Canada, Circle K and Couche-Tard make it easy for customers for any occasion throughout the day – be it fuelling up your car or your body during your commute, road trip or getting long weekend ready."

Customers can find the closest participating Circle K location by visiting circlek.com/fuel-day-canada.

*10 cents per litre discount starts on May 16th, 2024 at 4:00 pm and ends at 7:00 pm at participating CircleK operated fuel locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan while supplies last. In the event that CircleK at its sole discretion modifies the start time of "Fuel Day", the 10 cents perlitre price drop will be based on the last listed price per liter as posted at the start of the "Fuel Day". Posted price on pump reflect discounted price during that time. **Coupons will be distributed on May 16th, from 4pm to 7pm or while supplies last at participating gas stations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island operated by Circle K. Fuel coupons are valid from May 16th to August 4th. Fuel discounts are valid on a minimum purchase of 25litres of fuel, on all fuel grades, and a maximum of 75litres. Tax is extra if applicable. Coupon must be presented in-store before fuel purchase and cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Copies will not be accepted. This coupon is non-transferable.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and The Netherlands. Approximately 150,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

