Circle Innovation to Support PanGenomic Health Subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics, with the Development of its Decision Support System

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. ("MUJN Diagnostics"), is collaborating with Circle Innovation, a non-profit facilitator of technology solutions and innovation based in Vancouver. The collaboration project will include up to $80,000 in financial support from Circle Innovation for the development of MUJN Diagnostics' brain health targeted decision support system (DSS). The project will include development of analytics software, hardware integration and point-of-care diagnostic products to help patients receiving alternative therapies objectively track the effectiveness of their treatment.

"MUJN Diagnostics' DSS has the potential to change the way patients interact with integrative health providers by providing more personal and objective information on their treatment progress," said Vincent Lum, CEO of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "The collaboration with Circle Innovation is invaluable to our development program. New alternative therapies for a variety of brain health conditions need objective data for clinicians and their patients to track the efficacy of their treatment."

Sylvain Moreno, CEO and Scientific Director of Circle Innovation, said: "We are excited to collaborate with MUJN Diagnostics, an industry leader creating the health-tech of tomorrow. We are proud to support this forward-thinking organization in reaching its goals. The only way to tackle healthcare challenges is by working together."

About Circle Innovation

Circle Innovation is a non-profit facilitator of technology solutions and innovation based in Vancouver. Circle helps companies connect with consumers, tech providers and other stakeholders to solve R&D challenges, grow revenues, create jobs, and develop emerging technologies across Canada. Founding members of Circle Innovation are Simon Fraser University, Canada's leading university in research and innovation, as well as AGE-WELL, Canada's federally funded technology and aging network.

About MUJN Diagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. MUJN's Decision Support System will include biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there is no assurance that MUJN Diagnostics' planned decision support system for alternative healthcare providers will be developed within the timeframes expected, or at all. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

For further information: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]; Maryam Marissen, President & CEO, PanGenomic Health Inc., 778 743 4642, [email protected]