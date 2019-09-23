CIRA challenges Canadians to Choose .CA with first-ever broadcast campaign

OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is taking its mission to get as many .CA domain names into the hands of Canadians to a new level with the launch of the organization's first-ever broadcast campaign.

With the help of a motley but persistent squad of Canada's finest "law enforcement officials", the Don't Be a Traitor campaign is a fun way to educate Canadians of the value of .CA domain names for Canadian businesses.

Our .CA Domain Squad is dogged in their efforts to help Canadian business make the right choice to attract more customers to their businesses with a .CA domain name. Their methods are at times extreme, but it's only because they care.

The .CA Domain Squad is comprised of:

The Sergeant: He's not just a "by the book" type, he wrote the book.

The Rookie: What he lacks in experience he makes up for in knee-high socks.

The Loose Cannon: Rumour has a she once bought a poorly made juicer from a .com website. She has never been the same since.

The Vet: He retires in two days. Hopefully we can wrap this up by then.

Campaign details:

The campaign was produced in partnership with the award-winning Giants & Gentlemen Advertising Inc. and Push Media Inc.

The goal of the campaign is to promote the value of a .CA domain name for Canadian businesses. Studies consistently show that Canadians prefer to shop and do business at .CA websites and spend more money when they do.

The commercial will air over broadcast television in the Greater Toronto Area from September 23 until November 17 . It will also be featured on streaming services and in cinemas across Canada

from until . It will also be featured on streaming services and in cinemas across An integrated social media, search and content campaign featuring the .CA Domain Squad will accompany the commercial.

Executive quotes

"Even today, it is estimated that more than 50 per cent of Canadian businesses still don't have a website. These businesses are missing out on economic advantages that the web offers, and if they don't have a .CA domain, they are missing out on potential customers as well. Our goal with this campaign is to break through the noise with some over-the-top humour, and demonstrate the value of a .CA domain for Canadian businesses."

– Byron Holland, president & CEO, CIRA

".CA domain names help Canadian businesses attract more customers, enhance their brand, and they help support Canada's internet. Our goal with this campaign is to promote the value of .CA to support Canadian businesses. Using anything else is almost criminal."

– David Fowler, vice president, marketing and communications, CIRA

"We were tasked with the goal of getting Canadian business owners to kick the .com habit and buy a .CA. So we brought home some Canadian pride, but not in the way you'd expect. We used a light, tongue in cheek tone with a squad that takes .CA very, very seriously."

– Alanna Nathanson, co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Giants & Gentlemen

Additional resources

About the Canadian Internet Registration Authority

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as D-Zone DNS Firewall—that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions.

About Giants & Gentlemen

Giants & Gentlemen is a full-service, independent strategy & creative shop offering standout ideas and zero attitude. As entrepreneurs, we bring a grow-or-die philosophy to help brands tower like giants, while always acting like gents. Unique to G&G is Outthinking™, a process that leads to deeper insights that help bring meaning to brands. For more information visit giantsandgents.ca.

