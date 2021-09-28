CIPR Communications Wins Two Web Marketing Association WebAwards in 2021 For Website Development in Collaboration with Indigenous Clients in the Tourism Sector

"We are thrilled to congratulate Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Resort for winning the Outstanding Website Award and Métis Crossing for winning the Education Standard of Excellence Award," said CIPR Communications, CEO, Christina Pilarski. "Both of these websites took an enormous amount of effort by our clients and their project teams. As an agency, we know that successful website projects are a team effort and our partners at Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Resort and Métis Crossing both stepped up in huge ways to support the development of what are now award-winning websites!"

Alexandra Miege, Adam Blair and Nathan Grieve, amongst others at Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Resort worked closely for several months with the CIPR Communications website development team to help bring their vision of creating a website that reflected the experience offered at their resort and surrounding region.

"When we set out to redevelop our website, we wanted to create an online experience that reflected all the amazing experiences that the Shuswap, and our resort has to offer," said Adam Blair, General Manager, Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Resort. "We are grateful to partner with CIPR Communications on our marketing and communications needs – and the continued evolution of our website."

Juanita Marois, Leon Hunter, and the team at Métis Crossing were all instrumental in bringing Métis Crossing, a new tourism destination and cultural heritage gathering place to life over the past few years, and their passion and commitment to the Crossing extended into their website development project.

"This award category is especially relevant for us at Métis Crossing as we strive to be the premiere destination for Métis cultural interpretation through the sharing of the Métis stories by Métis people. We are thrilled that our website was recognized as a standard of excellence for education, and we look forward to sharing our distinct Indigenous story with each and every visitor, online and in-person," said Juanita Marois, CEO Métis Crossing. "We are grateful to partner with CIPR Communications on our website project and marketing and communications program, and we have more work to do together as we prepare to open our new onsite Lodge at Métis Crossing in the coming months."

CIPR Communications congratulates both clients and their teams, as well as their internal staff who collectively invested countless hours into both of these website development projects.

About Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Resort

Welcome to the Quaaout Lodge and Spa. Quaaout means "where the sun's rays first touch the land" in our local Secwepemc language. Nestled in the forest on the shores of the picturesque Little Shuswap Lake, in the Thompson-Nicola region of interior British Columbia, the resort is steps away from a private sandy beach, tranquil mountain vistas and outstanding panoramic views.

Our Resort is home to the recently renovated Quaaout Lodge, renowned Talking Rock Golf Course, rejuvenating Le7ke Spa, Jack Sam's Dining room and Lounge lead by award winning Executive Chef Chris Whittaker, and rich with educational and experiential local-centric Cultural activities. Resting on the traditional lands of the Little Shuswap Band and rich with historic significance for the Indigenous Secwepemc people, the Quaaout Lodge and Spa at Talking Rock Golf resort is a truly unique, authentic, and unforgettable destination.

For more information about Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Course, visit: www.quaaoutlodge.com

About Metis Crossing

Métis Crossing is the first major Métis cultural interpretive destination in Alberta and the premier destination for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings and business development. Sitting on over 600-acres of land, comprised of river lot titles from the original Métis settlers to the region in the late 1800s, the Crossing is designed to engage and excite visitors through an exploration of Métis cultural experiences.

The Métis Crossing site was purchased by the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), with support from Canative Housing Corporation and the Belcourt Brosseau Foundation, almost 20 years ago. Métis Crossing continues to operate as an affiliate of the MNA.

To learn more about the Métis Crossing visit: www.metiscrossing.com

