Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2023 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company and approving the change of the location of the Company's registered office. A total of 14,351,019 million shares, representing 56.64% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Cipher is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Craig Mull 12,292,249 91.58 % 1,130,611 8.42 % Harold Wolkin 12,259,102 91.33 % 1,163,758 8.67 % Douglas Deeth 13,356,652 99.51 % 66,208 0.49 % Hubert Walinski 13,359,652 99.53 % 63,208 0.47 %



Craig Mull, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer wishes to thank Arthur M. Deboeck, Christian Godin and Cathy Steiner for their service to the Company and welcomes new directors Douglas Deeth and Hubert Walinski to the board.

Mr. Deeth has over 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including contract negotiations and complex transactions, and is a founding partner and current managing partner with the law firm of Deeth Williams Wall LLP.

Dr. Walinski is currently the Chief Scientific Officer of AIC Global Holdings since August 2021 and brings over 13 years' experience across medical and scientific roles in pharmaceuticals and biotech at AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim, both in Canada and globally.

Craig Mull, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, "I am proud to announce the appointments of Mr. Deeth and Dr. Walinski who will be able to bring tremendous experience and insight to Cipher's future growth opportunities."

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, Investor Relations, 416-519-9442