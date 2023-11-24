Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Change of Auditor

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced that it has changed its auditors from Ernst & Young LLP ("Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective November 23, 2023. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective November 23, 2023 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective November 23, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S. and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com .

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: [email protected]