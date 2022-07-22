CIO Strategy Council Seeking Public Input on the Next Edition National Standard for Digital Trust and Identity

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The CIO Strategy Council is seeking the public's input on the proposed second edition National Standard of Canada for the fundamentals of digital trust and identity.

The National Standard of Canada, CAN/CIOSC 103-1, Digital Trust and Identity – Part 1: Fundamentals, is undergoing its periodic review. The proposed second edition includes the following changes:

A refinement of the fundamental characteristics and requirements regarding digital trust and identity.

An expanded scope to include persons and organizations with additional requirements assuring the relationships between persons and between persons and organizations.

New sections on leadership, planning and support to strengthen management commitment to digital trust and identity.

This new edition has been prepared by the CIO Strategy Council technical committee on digital trust and identity comprising of over 50 thought leaders including policy makers, regulators, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives from across Canada. The national standard draws from established public policy trust frameworks, such as the Public Sector Profile of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework developed by the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Governments of Canada.

"There are compelling reasons for public and private sector organizations to ensure the trustworthiness of their digital systems and to ensure confidence in digital interactions of their clients and citizens. The proposed second edition captures and codifies lessons-learned and conceptual refinements based on the practical experience and knowledge of the stakeholders. The result is a set of robust requirements and definitions which can facilitate the development and assessment of digital trust and identity programs having high integrity"

- Keith Jansa, Executive Director, CIO Strategy Council

"Interac is committed to supporting the establishment and regular maintenance of national standards to encourage broad adoption and interoperability, to re-enforce the importance of personal control and privacy, and to support the inclusion of all who want to participate in the Canadian digital economy. Over the past three months, we are proud to have contributed to this important update as a member of the technical committee on digital trust and identity, which brings together perspectives, expertise and evolving best practice from public and private sectors."

- Debbie Gamble, Chief Officer, Innovation Labs and New Ventures at Interac Corp.

About the CIO Strategy Council

The CIO Strategy Council is Canada's national forum that brings together the country's most forward-thinking chief information officers and executive technology leaders to collectively mobilize on common digital priorities. Cutting across major sectors of the Canadian economy – public, private and not for profit – the Council harnesses the collective expertise and action of Canada's CIOs to propel Canada as a digital-first nation. The CIO Strategy Council is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and develops standards that support the data-driven economy.

About Interac Corp.

Interac Corp. empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. As a leader in digital security and authentication alongside our subsidiary, 2Keys Corporation, and exclusive rights to SecureKey's digital ID services in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. Through our world-class privacy, fraud mitigation, governance and digital identity and authentication expertise, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products an average of 18 million times a day to pay and exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

